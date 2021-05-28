Cancel
Business

France Moves Into Technical Recession

By Trade The News
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

France Q1 Final GDP revised lower to show the country entering a double-dip technical recession. ECB’s rhetoric had turned substantially more dovish over the past week. Focus turns to US PPI data; concerns that Fed’s monetary policy remained too loose to contain accelerating inflation. Asia:. Japan Apr Jobless Rate: 2.8%...

