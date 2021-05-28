Today, Investors Are Waiting For The Release Of Personal Consumption Ecpendiitures (PCE) Data To Assess Inflationary Pressures

Against the background of reducing unemployment, the US stock indices rose slightly on Thursday. The S&P 500 Index increased by 0.12% and the Dow Jones Industrials added 0.41%. The indices have remained about at the same level for the last two months. On the one hand, the soft monetary policy from the Fed is pushing the markets up. On the other hand, concerns about high inflation have not gone anywhere. Also, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that the Fed’s interest rate is lagging behind real market rates. With the continuation of discussions on increasing taxes, this situation restrains further growth of indices.