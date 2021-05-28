Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Today, Investors Are Waiting For The Release Of Personal Consumption Ecpendiitures (PCE) Data To Assess Inflationary Pressures

By JustForex
actionforex.com
 29 days ago

Against the background of reducing unemployment, the US stock indices rose slightly on Thursday. The S&P 500 Index increased by 0.12% and the Dow Jones Industrials added 0.41%. The indices have remained about at the same level for the last two months. On the one hand, the soft monetary policy from the Fed is pushing the markets up. On the other hand, concerns about high inflation have not gone anywhere. Also, the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that the Fed’s interest rate is lagging behind real market rates. With the continuation of discussions on increasing taxes, this situation restrains further growth of indices.

www.actionforex.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Us Treasury#Dow Jones Industrials#Fed#European#French#Asian#0 41#Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
Businesslplresearch.com

LPL Market Signals: What Does the Fed Say?

Stocks were making new highs—then Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve (Fed) had the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting—and things changed. Stocks sold off hard after it was determined the Fed was more hawkish than expected. This week in the LPL Market Signals podcast, Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick and Equity Strategist Jeff Buchbinder discuss why a more hawkish Fed shouldn’t have been much of a surprise. They also discuss the sharp earnings revisions higher and why LPL Research downgraded technology.
Businessindialife.us

Key US inflation measure posts biggest increase since 1992

Washington, June 26 : A key US inflation measure closely watched by the Federal Reserve posted its biggest year-on-year increase in May since 1992, indicating rising inflation pressures with the reopening of the economy, the Commerce Department reported . The so-called core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, the Fed's...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Stokes Fed Rate Hike Bets

Gold prices mark time after June’s fateful FOMC rate decision. US PCE inflation data may overshoot forecasts, reviving selloff. Breaking support above $1750 may put March floor under fire. Gold prices have struggled to find direction for nearly a week having plunged in the wake of June’s pivotal FOMC meeting....
Stocksthebharatexpressnews.com

Global equity markets rise as investors stay focused on inflation and jobs

WASHINGTON / LONDON: Wall Street stocks rose and global equity markets edged up on Thursday on favorable data on U.S. jobless claims as investors reassessed Federal Reserve statements on inflation and pulled back looked to the data to come. The US dollar weakened, while the British pound fell after the...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Prices See Mixed Trend As Investors Digest Fed Comments

Gold prices were mixed on Thursday after two Fed officials said a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,781.65 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,781.75. The dollar erased early gains...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD

EUR/USD - 1.1838. Euro swung broadly sideways in directionless Thursday's session. Despite initial dip to 1.1919, price ratcheted higher in delayed reaction to upbeat German Ifo data to 1.1956 in New York but only to retreat to 1.1921. Intra-day bounce to 1.1945 in Asia on USD's broad-based pullback suggests further...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
BusinessDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices. USD/CAD Pullback From Peak, Oil Prices Underpin Loonie. After a good sized pullback from the high 1.24s, USD/CAD has begun to consolidate around the 1.23 handle. A mixture of profit taking from recent USD/CAD shorts, alongside the 55DMA (1.2242) has curbed the pair from further losses. That said, with oil prices extending to fresh multi-year highs, CAD may continue to perform well against the USD, despite 1.2240-50 being well respected. I suspect the bias for now will be to fade the extremes of the recent range.
StocksCNBC

European markets advance as investors digest Fed comments, data

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.3% lower.
Businessinvesting.com

Is Gold Setting Up For A Rebound After Fed Induced Weakness?

Federal Reserve commentary prompts dollar strength and gold weakness. The sharp rebound in gold since April this year has ended abruptly, following news from a more hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) who now look to open discussions around tapering stimulus efforts. The Central Bank has also suggested that rates in the world’s largest economy could rise twice before the end of 2023.
Business104.1 WIKY

Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar vacillated below an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, stood at 91.806 early...
BusinessForbes

Investing In Today’s Inflationary Environment: What Investors Need To Know

Most understand that higher prices reduce the purchasing power of the dollar. This erosion can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on the level of inflation and other factors. Investing when inflation is rising is of particular importance since the goal is to earn a positive return, after factoring in inflation. This is known as the real return. Where can you invest to beat inflation? What types of investments offer the best opportunity to stay ahead of rising inflation?
Businessgold-eagle.com

Gold stalls as investors weigh up mixed Fed outlook

New York (Jun 24) - Gold remained hemmed in a narrow range in choppy trading on Thursday, tracking moves in the dollar as mixed cues from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors wary. Spot gold was little changed at...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Forex Today: Yellen States Inflation Will Revert to Normal in 2022

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before Congress yesterday and amplified the Fed’s case that the current high U.S. inflation rate is transitory and will revert to a more normal level in 2022. U.S. stock markets are holding up very close to record highs so the reassurance seems to be working, assuming that expectations of persistent inflation would dampen stock valuations.