'We Always Wanted To Give Back Whatever We Had To Our Country': An Exclusive Interview With Cardiac Surgeon Dr MM Yusuf

We are currently dealing with a pandemic that has swept away many lives around the world. Nevertheless, even today, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading causes of mortality in India. According to a research journal published in 2019, the prevalence of CVDs in India was estimated to be 54.5 million. They affect people in the long run especially those patients who are in the most productive years of their lives. This then results in catastrophic and socio-economic consequences. There are several techniques that are used to cure heart-related diseases. However, recently a technique termed 'robotic minimally invasive heart surgery' has been gaining a lot of popularity. Currently, there are very few robotic minimally invasive heart surgeons in the world and one of them is Dr Yusuf.