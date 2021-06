My friend is a TV writer. Almost all of the editing and rewriting he does gets rid of the parts where he tried to be “different.”. We tend to think we need to shake it up. After all, if we don’t do something new, then why do it at all? Tempting, but wrong. The point of creativity is to create — not to create the opposite of what has been established willy-nilly. If you do it differently — the reason needs to be better than different for different’s sake.