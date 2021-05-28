Cancel
05/28/2021 - Person Shot at 320 Luckie St NW

atlantapd.org
 28 days ago

On Friday May 28, 2021 at around 3:05am officers responded to Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro at 320 Luckie St NW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told investigators he was exiting Encore when he heard gunfire and was wounded. The victim did not see who shot him. While officers were on scene another victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. This second victim, also an adult male, told investigators he was shot while leaving Encore. The two victims do not know each other, and both are in stable condition. The investigation is continuing.

www.atlantapd.org
Public Safety
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

06/10/2021 - Person Shot at 1080 Peachtree St

On Thursday June 10, 2021 at around 10:50pm officers responded to RA Sushi at 1080 Peachtree St on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found the victim, an adult male, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation found that the suspect in this case was an employee of the restaurant and the victim was an off-duty security guard who also worked at the restaurant. The suspect was involved in a dispute with another employee of the restaurant and the victim intervened. During the dispute the suspect shot the victim before fleeing. The investigation is continuing.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

06/15/2021- UPDATE - Incident Report - Person Shot at 288 Henry Aaron Ave SW

On Tuesday June 15, 2021 at around 2:15am officers responded to 288 Henry Aaron Ave SW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found the victim, a 67-year-old female, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation found that the victim was sleeping inside the house when someone fired several shots from outside, striking the victim. Other people inside the home advised they did not know who would shoot at the home or why. The investigation is continuing.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

Person Shot: 1117 Lee St. SW.

On 6/17/21, around 1:17 pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 1117 Lee St. SW. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was shot by a male suspect during a dispute. The victim and suspect are believed to be familiar with each other. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

06/14/2021 - Person Shot at I-85 and Lindberg Dr NE

On Monday June 14, 2021 at around 4:45am officers responded to a report of a person shot at I-85 and Lindberg Dr. On scene officers found an adult female with a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation found that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-85 with a black sedan pulled alongside of the vehicle and someone began shooting. The victim was wounded, and the driver pulled over. The suspect vehicle fled. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

06/11/2021 - Person Shot at 257 Trinity Av SW

On Friday June 11, 2021 at around 4:30am officers were dispatched to Grady Memorial Hospital on a report of a person shot. At the hospital officers learned that an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds had been brought in. The preliminary investigation found that the incident occurred at Club Chic 257 Trinity Ave SW. The victim is in stable condition but due to ongoing medical treatment was not able to give a full account of the incident. Later a second victim, also an adult male, was transported to the hospital by ambulance. This victim advised he had been in the nightclub when gunfire occurred. The second victim fled from the shooting and returned home before realizing he had been shot. The investigation is continuing.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

6/14/2021 Person Shot 1085 Lindbergh Dr

Preliminary Information: On 6/14/21, around 2:13 pm, officers responded to 1085 Lindbergh Dr NE in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers did not locate anyone shot. A call came in from Piedmont in reference to a person shot when officers met with the victim at Piedmont Hospital. The victim stated that after a physical altercation ensued the suspect fired several shots wounding the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. A while later a second victim called from the location reporting he was shot in the elbow. The second victim was transported to Grady in stable condition. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a black bandanna. No further. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues. Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

06/18/2021 - Person Shot at I-20 and H.E. Holmes

On Friday June 18, 2021 at around 1:20am officers responded to the area of I-20 and Joseph E Lowrey Blvd on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male who advised he had been shot while driving. Preliminary investigation found that he had been at a nightclub called Magic City when a dispute broke out. The victim left the nightclub and was driving on I-20 near H.E. Holmes when his vehicle was struck by gunfire and the victim was wounded. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

06/18/2021 - Person Shot at 2070 Allison Ct

On Friday June 18, 2021 at around 1:00am officers responded to 2070 Alison Ct SW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation found that the male had inadvertently shot himself. The male was stable and taken to the hospital. Criminal charges are not expected.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

6/20/2021 Person Shot 50/48 421 Boulevard NE

Preliminary Information: On 6/20/21, around 3:42 pm, officers responded to 421 Boulevard NE in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Witnesses stated that during a verbal altercation the suspect fatally shot the victim. The suspect was last seen fleeing the location in a silver Hyundai Sonata. Homicide Investigators were called out and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and to possibly identify anyone involved. The investigation continues.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

06/21/2021 - Person Shot at 1670 Lakewood Ave SE

Arrestee: Tracey Lashawn Haynes (DOB 11/93) Charges: Battery-Felony: Transported to Fulton County Jail. Arrestee: Alton D Robinson (DOB 3/91) Charges: Battery-Misdemeanor: Transported to Fulton County Jail. Arrestee: Tommy Lamar Brown (DOB 2/04) Charges: Battery-Family Violence: Transported to Fulton County Jail. On Monday June 21, 2021, at around 8:05am officers responded...
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

06/22/2021 - Person Shot at 129 North Ave

On Tuesday June 22, 2021 at around 1:10am officers responded to a report of a person shot at JR Crickets restaurant 129 North Ave NE. Prior to police arrival the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by POV. At the hospital the victim told officers he had been sitting at the bar when someone shot him. The victim advised he did not know who or why someone shot him. The victim is in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

- UPDATE - Arrest Made06/23/2021 - Person Shot at 2195 Monroe Dr NE

UPDATE: On Wednesday June 23, 2021 Homicide Unit detectives established probable cause to charge the shooter in this case, Nigel Nembhard, age 36, Nembhard was charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault and is currently in the Fulton County Jail. On Wednesday June 23, 2021, at around 4:55am officers responded...
Atlanta, GAatlantapd.org

06/11/2021 - Person Shot at 1150 Astor Ave

On Friday June 11, 2021 at around 1:00am officers responded to a report of a person shot at 1150 Astor Ave. On scene the officers learned that the person shot, an adult male, had transported himself to an Atlanta Fire Station and was then taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation found that the reporting party was in her home with a male friend. The person shot, who is an ex-boyfriend, looked through the window and saw the new male friend and came into the apartment. Once inside the former boyfriend shot at the new boyfriend. The new boyfriend returned fire striking the former boyfriend. The investigation is continuing.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

APD investigating child shot: 1660 Abner Terrace NW

Preliminary Information: On 6/11/21, around 1:41 PM, officers responded to 1660 Abner Terrace NW in reference to a child shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 3-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the hand. The child was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation indicates the child was handling a firearm in an unsupervised room inside the home when the weapon discharged accidentally. The child's mother was present inside the home during the incident and notified police. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Public Safetyatlantapd.org

Death Investigation: 22 14th ST NW

Preliminary Information: On 6/13/21, around 5:04 pm, officers responded to 22 14th St. NW in reference to a person down. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male. He was not alert, not conscious or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by Grady EMS. Homicide detectives responded to the scene as well as the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
Public Safetygranthshala.com

Chaos at toddler’s birthday party started with argument between two men, Toronto police chief says

Toronto police announced a second arrest in Saturday’s shooting at a Rexdale outdoor birthday party that injured four people, including three children. Speaking to media at Toronto Police Headquarters on Tuesday afternoon, Interim Police Chief James Ramer said shots were fired after an argument and two men opened fire at each other. Others in attendance “became involved in an exchange of firepower,” he said.
Law Enforcementatlantapd.org

Dispute involving Multiple Juveniles-One Arrested 411 Mcafee St NW

Preliminary Information: On 6/12/21 around 10:23 pm, officers were conducting a directed patrol in the area of 411 Mcafee St NW when they observed several juvenile males fighting in the roadway and obstructing traffic. Officers then observed several juvenile males running form the area followed by the sound of shots fired. Officers began canvassing the area when they witnessed one of the armed juvenile suspects attempt to hide behind a bush. Officers instructed verbal commands for the juvenile to surrender but the juvenile refused and proceeded to flee from officers on foot. He was detained a short time later after a brief foot pursuit. Officers were able to recover the rifle the juvenile male attempted to discard during the foot pursuit. The male, (age 14) was arrested and charged with the following:
Public Safetytimminstimes.com

Sudbury man sent to pen for beating intruder in his mother's home to death

A Minnow Lake man who beat a man he found nude in his elderly mother’s home so severely he later died was given a four-and-a-half-year sentence on Thursday. “I’m very sorry for what happened that night,” Denis Richer, 48, said via Zoom link from the Sudbury Jail at his Superior Court of Justice virtual sentencing hearing. “I’m very sorry for what happened.”