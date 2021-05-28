05/28/2021 - Person Shot at 320 Luckie St NW

Preliminary Information: On 6/14/21, around 2:13 pm, officers responded to 1085 Lindbergh Dr NE in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers did not locate anyone shot. A call came in from Piedmont in reference to a person shot when officers met with the victim at Piedmont Hospital. The victim stated that after a physical altercation ensued the suspect fired several shots wounding the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. A while later a second victim called from the location reporting he was shot in the elbow. The second victim was transported to Grady in stable condition. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a black bandanna. No further. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues. Please keep in mind the above information is preliminary in nature and could change as the investigation progresses or new information comes to light.