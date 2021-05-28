05/28/2021 - Person Shot at 320 Luckie St NW
On Friday May 28, 2021 at around 3:05am officers responded to Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro at 320 Luckie St NW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim told investigators he was exiting Encore when he heard gunfire and was wounded. The victim did not see who shot him. While officers were on scene another victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. This second victim, also an adult male, told investigators he was shot while leaving Encore. The two victims do not know each other, and both are in stable condition. The investigation is continuing.www.atlantapd.org