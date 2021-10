February 9, 2022 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. This is an in-person event being held in the Talley Student Center Coastal Ballroom. Black Students Board is hosting a Diversity Mixer in which black students on the campus of NC State can introduce themselves to potential employers. Black Students Board is a committee that falls under the University Activities Board and is one of the first black organizations on the campus of NC State University. This mixer will bring together companies and candidates to connect and network on a smaller scale during the spring.

