Many of us have taken up a new hobby since last year. If yours is gardening, then your backyard is likely looking pretty good right about now. The only thing that could improve that formula is a bit of seating so that friends and family can take a moment and really appreciate the literal and figurative fruits of your labor: all the beautiful things blooming around them. A good garden chair can be used in many different settings, too—some can double as outdoor dining chairs, and others can be brought inside without looking too out of place when you need an extra chair for guests. Here, a few of our favorites to choose from.