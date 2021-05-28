CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Set for Gains, Buoyed by Improving Jobless Claims

 2021-05-28

US stocks were set for an upbeat open Friday as declining claims for unemployment benefits supported growing confidence about the economy. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 149 points or 0.4%, S&P futures increased 11 points or 0.3% and Nasdaq futures gained 15 points or 0.1%. Thursday's report from...

MarketWatch

Dow just bagged its first record close since Aug. 16 as Powell says U.S. might see 'maximum employment' in 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered its first record closing high in over two months, but the broader market faced headwinds from selling in information technology shares in an otherwise solid week of gains for the main three equity benchmarks. The Dow closed up 0.2% to reach 35,677, on a preliminary basis, marking the first all-time closing high since Aug. 16. The advance for the price-weighted blue-chip benchmark were supported in part by gains in American Express Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The record for the Dow also comes a day after the S&P 500 index registered its first closing high since Sept. 2. The broad-market index closed down 0.1% on Friday at around 4,544. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 0.8% at about 15,090, weighed by shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. . Fed's Powell said the U.S. labor market might continue to improve so it reaches "maximum employment" next year, speaking at an event hosted by the Bank for International Settlements.
STOCKS
KRMG

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, still notch weekly gains

Stocks ended up with a mixed finish on Wall Street Friday after another choppy day of trading, but major indexes still marked their third weekly gains in a row. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% as sizable drops in several big tech companies outweighed gains in other sectors. The benchmark index had set its latest record high a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq retreated 0.8%. Intel sank after the giant chipmaker’s revenue fell short of forecasts, and Snapchat’s parent company plunged after saying its ad sales are being hurt by a privacy crackdown on iPhones.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Gains, EU Equities Slide, And Wall Street Rebounds

European shares traded lower yesterday, but sentiment improved during the US session, perhaps as initial jobless claims for last week and existing home sales for September came in better than expected. Today, the preliminary PMIs for October may come under the spotlight, as they will provide a first picture of...
STOCKS
Reuters

S&P 500 climbs to record closing high; IBM weighs on the Dow

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 boasted a record closing high and its seventh straight session of gains on Thursday while the Nasdaq was boosted by such high-profile stocks as Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) but a tumble in IBM (IBM.N) shares weighed on the Dow. After...
STOCKS
Midday Report: US Stocks Mixed as Oil, Jobless Claims Drop; Treasury Yields Near 5-Month High

US stocks were mixed and government bond yields touched a five-month high Thursday after initial jobless claims fell to their latest low since the start of the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 35,483.63 the day after setting an intraday high, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after six straight gains that left it just shy of a record close Wednesday. The Nasdaq rose 0.3%.
STOCKS
Sector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Extending Thursday Advance

Consumer stocks were ending broadly mixed in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was rising 1.4%. In company news, Vicinity Motor (VEV) dropped almost 16% after the electric-bus manufacturer disclosed plans to raise $17...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

IBM stock selloff would cut the Dow's price by about 50 points

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. dove 5.4% in premarket trading Thursday, in the wake of the technology company's disappointing third-quarter results, and was by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead of the open. The implied price decline in IBM's stock would shave about 51 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures shed 98 points or 0.3%, with 23 of 30 components trading lower. The next biggest Dow decliner in the premarket was Caterpillar Inc.'s stock, which slipped 1.1% and implied a 15-point weight on the Dow's price. The biggest gainer was Dow Inc.'s stock , which rose 1.5%, and would add about 6 points to the Dow's price, after the chemical and specialty materials company beat third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
STOCKS
Close Update: S&P 500 Notches Record Close Thursday as IBM Stalls Dow

US stocks closed mixed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average weighed down by disappointing third-quarter earnings from International Business Machines (IBM) while initial jobless claims dropped to their latest low since the start of the pandemic. Government bond yields touched a five-month high. The S&P 500 ended 0.3% higher...
STOCKS
Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edging Higher At Close

Health care stocks were moderately higher late in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.3%, reversing a prior decline. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.7%. In company news, Kadmon (KDMN) was 9.4% higher...
STOCKS
Do Traders Think Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Can Keep Climbing Thursday?

Overall market sentiment has been high on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stock lately. UNP receives a Bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. Sentiment is a very short-term indicator that is entirely technical. There is no information about the health of profitability of the underlying company in our sentiment score. As a technical indicator, news about the stock, or company, such as an earnings release or other event, could move the stock counter to the recent trend. Price action is generally the best indicator of sentiment. For a stock to go up, investors must feel good about it. Similarly, a stock that is in a downtrend must be out of favor. InvestorsObserver’s Sentiment Indicator considers price action and recent trends in volume. Increasing volumes often mean that a trend is strengthening, while decreasing volumes can signal that a reversal could come soon. The options market is another place to get signals about sentiment. Since options allow investors to place bets on the price of a stock, we consider the ratio of calls and puts for stocks where options are available.
STOCKS
Sector Update: Tech Stocks Post Small Gains in Afternoon Rebound

Technology stocks turned narrowly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.9% this afternoon. In company news, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) rallied Thursday, climbing as much as 421% to a best-ever $51.90 a share after the blank-check company...
STOCKS
CNBC

Jobless claims fall again as enhanced pandemic benefits fade away

First-time filings for jobless claims totaled 290,000 for the week ended Oct. 16. That was down 6,000 from the previous week and below the 300,000 Dow Jones estimate. Continuing claims also dropped to a new pandemic low, falling to 2.48 million. Weekly jobless claims hit another pandemic-era low last week...
PUBLIC HEALTH

