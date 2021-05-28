CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Friday

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 2021-05-28

Consumer stocks were gaining in Friday's pre-bell trading. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.20% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was...

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 300% to $6.10 in pre-market trading. Phunware shares jumped over 45% on Thursday, possibly in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition as traders circulated an article from May 2020 highlight a partnership between Phunware and the former Trump campaign. Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) rose 105.4% to...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks to gain as Evergrande worries ease

London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday as worries about Chinese property group Evergrande ease, and as investors digest the latest UK retail sales data. The FTSE 100 was called to open 23 points higher at 7,213. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "European markets underwent...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

The stock market continues to chug along, opening up opportunities to cash in. This duo of stocks provides more unique growth opportunities than most. There are few better roads to building wealth over your lifetime than investing in the stock market. The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Iq#Xlp#Hibb
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares rose 7.69% to $2.24 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.7 million shares, making up 2916.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. RISE Education...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Finishing Well Above Intra-Day Lows

Financial stocks pared a portion of their Thursday losses in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.5% in late trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.4% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE)...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Edging Higher At Close

Health care stocks were moderately higher late in Thursday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.3%, reversing a prior decline. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.7%. In company news, Kadmon (KDMN) was 9.4% higher...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Do Traders Think Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Can Keep Climbing Thursday?

Overall market sentiment has been high on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stock lately. UNP receives a Bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Stock Sentiment Indicator. Sentiment is a very short-term indicator that is entirely technical. There is no information about the health of profitability of the underlying company in our sentiment score. As a technical indicator, news about the stock, or company, such as an earnings release or other event, could move the stock counter to the recent trend. Price action is generally the best indicator of sentiment. For a stock to go up, investors must feel good about it. Similarly, a stock that is in a downtrend must be out of favor. InvestorsObserver’s Sentiment Indicator considers price action and recent trends in volume. Increasing volumes often mean that a trend is strengthening, while decreasing volumes can signal that a reversal could come soon. The options market is another place to get signals about sentiment. Since options allow investors to place bets on the price of a stock, we consider the ratio of calls and puts for stocks where options are available.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Post Small Gains in Afternoon Rebound

Technology stocks turned narrowly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.9% this afternoon. In company news, Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) rallied Thursday, climbing as much as 421% to a best-ever $51.90 a share after the blank-check company...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Add to Thursday Declines Ahead of Market Close

Energy stocks extended their declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%. Front-month West Texas Intermediate...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Finance Stocks Continue to Lead 52-Week Highs; Markets Flat Thursday

During trading Thursday, 162 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 11 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is down 0.03% so far today while the Dow is down 0.39%, the Nasdaq is up 0.35%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.07%. Sector Highlights. Financial Services...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy