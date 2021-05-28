PapersOwl goes e-book: a writing guide for students

As readers, we may not pay too much attention to those pages at the front of the book. We may flip through them and decide in the moment whether we want to read any of the sections there. But as authors, it’s important to know all the different elements of the book- including those in the front. A book’s preface is one of those elements. And until you know what a preface is, you won’t know whether or not you need one. So, read on to discover what a preface is and how to write one.