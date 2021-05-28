Cancel
GBP/USD: Fundamentals point to cable paring some of its gains

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD is trading close to 1.42 as the pound has been benefiting from hints of a Bank of England rate hike. Notwithstanding, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam explains why BoE’s bullishness is set to be insufficient to stop the dollar. Data-driven dollar strength and end-of-month flows may tilt the balance toward...

www.fxstreet.com
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD faces resistance near 1.3930, holds to modest gains

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: UK GDP, Delta covid strain woes may exacerbate BOE-led pain. GBP/USD hit by dovish BOE, Delta plus covid strain despite Fed’s mixed signals. The cable’s fate hinges on UK quarterly GDP, Brexit updates and US data. GBP/USD decline is far from over, speculative interest aims to 1.3660. Central banks’ monetary policy signals from both sides of the Atlantic dominated GBP/USD’s price action in the aftermath of the Fed-led 300-pip blow witnessed a week ago. Going forward, GBP/USD will look for some temporary reprieve from the UK’s quarterly GDP amid renewed Brexit optimism. However, the rapid spread of the Delta plus covid strain in Britain could threaten the already delayed economic reopening, which may exacerbate the pain in the pound. Read more...
CurrenciesDailyFx

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Awaiting US NFP to Dictate GBP/USD Outlook

Despite the Pound rejecting the key 1.40 area and being pegged down by the BoE, it has been a robust week for GBP/USD as much of the post-FOMC hawkish excitement faded. The BoE’s recent meeting provided little in the way of surprises with policy tools left unchanged, while the outgoing Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, had once again been the only dissenter on the MPC. However, with GBP bulls suffering from recent bias after the FOMC’s hawkish pivot and longshot bias stemming from uber hawkish reports (The Times Shadow MPC) they were subsequently disappointed by a highly expected wait-and-seemeeting. To add to this, the Bank directly responded to the view that they could move in a more hawkish direction, by adding that they will ensure that the recovery will not be undermined by apremature tightening in monetary conditions.
Businesseconomies.com

Gold pares some gains as dollar steadies

Gold prices rose on Friday, but pared some of its gains after the release of upbeat data in the US, while the US dollar steadied against most of its peers. The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (which the US Federal Reserve relies on to measure inflation) rose in May to a nearly 3-decade high at 3.4%.
Marketsinvestomania.co.uk

What next for the pound after the Bank of England’s dovish surprise

After the Bank of England decided not to change course on either interest rates or bond purchases, the pound lost ground on Thursday. The central bank kept rates at 0.1% and the total target stock of asset purchases at £895 billion. Technical Outlook For GBP/USD (GBP) Following the sharp sell-off...
Businessinvesting.com

GBP falls as BoE unchanged, FTSE 100 flies above 7,100

Bank of England keeps rates, QE unchanged, sees inflation spike as transitory. Investing.com – UK assets were impacted by the Bank of England’s latest monetary policy decision on Thursday with the FTSE 100 closing back above 7,100, GBP/USD dropping back below 1.3900 and United Kingdom 10-Year yields dropping back below 0.74%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: BOE’s dovish surprise hurt the pound

The Bank of England hit the pound with an unexpected dovish statement. As widely anticipated, the BOE left rates and easing programs on hold. GBP/USD could accelerate its slump on another slide below 1.3900. The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3889 despite limited demand for the greenback, as the pound was...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD looks side-lined near term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable is still predicted to navigate within the 1.3820-1.4020 range in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘upward pressure is beginning to ease and GBP is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3930 and 1.4005’. We did not anticipate the rapid drop to 1.3889. The risk for GBP remains on the downside but any weakness is unlikely to break the support at 1.3860 (minor support is at 1.3890). Resistance is at 1.3945 followed by 1.3970.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Upside looks capped by 1.4000 so far

GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 neighbourhood on Friday. The pound remains under pressure following the BoE event. UK’s GfK Consumer Confidence came in at -9 in June. The sterling extends the recent bearish shift, as investors continue to assess the BoE monetary policy meeting. In fact, GBP/USD recedes from weekly peaks around the psychological 1.4000 zone after the “Old Lady” caught markets off guard and delivered a dovish message at its event on Thursday.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pulls Back From Crucial 1.40 Handle

The British pound has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday but gave back the gains as we had reached towards the crucial 1.40 level, an area that has been important more than once. This culminated with the Bank of England meeting during the day, and therefore it makes a certain amount of sense that the market was a bit noisy, but as the central bank failed to change anything, it is not a huge surprise that we have essentially stayed in the same area that we had been in over the last couple of days.
BusinessDailyFx

British Pound (GBP/USD) Struggling to Regain Trend Support, US Inflation Data Nears

GBP/USD at risk of further US dollar strength. IG client sentiment shows a mixed bias. Sterling traders lightened their positions yesterday in the wake of the Bank of England meeting with hawks left disappointed that the central bank continued to look through current inflationary pressures. Going into the meeting, Sterling traders were long and these positions were soon washed out although the effect on most GBP pairs was minimal. The central bank did note that price pressures were rising and that inflation was expected to exceed 3% ‘for a temporary period’, while bank staff revised up their UK Q2 GDP forecast by 1.5% since the May Report. All told, marginally hawkish but not enough to keep Sterling at its recent levels.
BusinessDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback From Peak Hinges on OPEC Meeting

USD/CAD (Inverted) vs Oil Prices. USD/CAD Pullback From Peak, Oil Prices Underpin Loonie. After a good sized pullback from the high 1.24s, USD/CAD has begun to consolidate around the 1.23 handle. A mixture of profit taking from recent USD/CAD shorts, alongside the 55DMA (1.2242) has curbed the pair from further losses. That said, with oil prices extending to fresh multi-year highs, CAD may continue to perform well against the USD, despite 1.2240-50 being well respected. I suspect the bias for now will be to fade the extremes of the recent range.
Businessportfolio-adviser.com

Bank of England grapples with Schrödinger’s cat-style inflation

Central bank insists inflationary pressures are ‘transitory’ but investors should prep portfolios should that conviction fade. The Bank of England has revised its inflation expectations upwards to top 3% as inflation creeps up but it will maintain its 0.1% bank rate. On Thursday the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) revised its...
Businessactionforex.com

GBP/USD Retreats For Support

The sterling retreated after a dovish BOE kept its policy unchanged, despite higher inflation. The pair has bounced off the key support at 1.3800 on the daily chart. The break above 1.3900 suggests the short side may have unwound their positions. However, price action has met stiff pressure at the...
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 advances after BoE holds rate, Asian stocks rise but Sensex trades near flatline

FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday helped by the dovish stance of the Bank of England, keeping its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 0.6 per cent, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group providing the biggest boost to the index. While mining and healthcare-related stocks advanced on the index, cruise operator Carnival fell after posting a quarterly loss of over $2 billion.Domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.5 per cent, following disappointing half-yearly results from engineering and consultancy company Wood that sent the company’s shares tumbling 8.9 per cent to...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold holds steady as traders seek direction from US data

BENGALURU (June 25): Gold prices held steady on Friday as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day after mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials this week on interest rate hikes. Spot gold was flat at $1,773.52 per ounce by 0104 GMT. Prices have risen 0.6% so far...
MarketsDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Will USD/CAD Resume its Rally?

USD/CAD PRICE OUTLOOK: CANADIAN DOLLAR MIRED BY FED, OIL PRICES. USD/CAD has pulled back 200-pips with the Canadian Dollar reversing recent weakness. Canadian Dollar appears to be benefiting from higher oil prices and a broadly softer USD. USD/CAD price action might resume its advance as Federal Reserve taper risk still...
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD bears piling in at critical daily resistance

GBP/USD bears seeking a downside continuation from the 61.8% failure. All eyes are on the Bank of England and the US data. GBP/USD is trading a touch higher on a day where the pair has traded between a low of 1.3923 and 1.4001 as sterling gained for a third session against the dollar.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Watching GBP/USD Ahead of BOE’s Decision

Will the central bankers’ decisions push the pound higher?. I’m looking at GBP/USD’s pullback for opportunities today. In a few hours, the Bank of England (BOE) will publish its monetary policy decisions for June. Recall that Governor Bailey and his team turned hawkish when they said that asset purchase could...
WorldBenzinga

GBP/USD Could Storm Through The 1.4000 Threshold On A Hawkish BOE

UK´s businesses output held in expansion territory in June, according to Markit. The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. GBP/USD could storm through the 1.4000 threshold on a hawkish BOE. The GBP/USD pair hit 1.4000 ahead of Wall Street’s opening, retreating afterwards to...