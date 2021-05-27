Two professional licenses set to lapse in zip code 60656 during June

A key hallmark of a world-class Professional Services organization is the customer experience it provides. That’s why the best service providers will ask customers to rate their performance and then follow through on that feedback. They want to continuously fine tune their service delivery models to improve project outcomes and ensure customers are fully satisfied with project outcomes. If there is a customer-facing issue, chances are that changes may need to be made behind the scenes to improve planning and communications, either among the implementation team, with the customer, or both. Perhaps a product or solution change is required and fast action is now needed to both resolve the present issue and avert similar setbacks in the future. Customer feedback might also indicate the need to adjust the overall service delivery strategy and approach on either a project basis or larger program scale. That’s where a Program Management Office (PMO), such as mine, comes in.