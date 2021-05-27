Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Two professional licenses set to lapse in zip code 60656 during June

By Chicago City Wire
Posted by 
Chicago City Wire
Chicago City Wire
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo professional licenses are set to lapse in zip code 60656 during June, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses set to lapse during June. License HolderLicense...

chicagocitywire.com
Chicago City Wire

Chicago City Wire

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago City Wire - Covering policy and local government in Cook County, IL.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zip Code#Idfpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicswsscwater.com

Governor's Order Ending Agency Authority to Suspend Time for Estimated Bills

Pursuant to authority granted by the Governor of Maryland in March 2020, WSSC Water temporarily extended the timeframe for issuing estimated bills for customers with inside and remote water meters. This allowed WSSC Water to issue estimated bills for periods exceeding six months. The authority granted by the Governor that supported this action expires on June 30, 2021. Therefore, Commission Resolution #2020-2250, which permitted estimated bills for periods exceeding six months, will expire automatically effective June 30, 2021.
Economy1871.com

Delivering an Excellent Customer Service Requires Planning – And a lot of Communication

A key hallmark of a world-class Professional Services organization is the customer experience it provides. That’s why the best service providers will ask customers to rate their performance and then follow through on that feedback. They want to continuously fine tune their service delivery models to improve project outcomes and ensure customers are fully satisfied with project outcomes. If there is a customer-facing issue, chances are that changes may need to be made behind the scenes to improve planning and communications, either among the implementation team, with the customer, or both. Perhaps a product or solution change is required and fast action is now needed to both resolve the present issue and avert similar setbacks in the future. Customer feedback might also indicate the need to adjust the overall service delivery strategy and approach on either a project basis or larger program scale. That’s where a Program Management Office (PMO), such as mine, comes in.
Lawmasslawyersweekly.com

Szulc v. Siciliano Plumbing & Heating, Inc., et al. (Lawyers Weekly No. 11-063-21)

Szulc v. Siciliano Plumbing & Heating, Inc., et al. (Lawyers Weekly No. 11-063-21) Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one set of login credentials for your exclusive use. Security features have been integrated...
Marketsvermont-towns.org

June 2021 Orange Report

The June 2021 Orange Report features our best & most recent blogs and guides on Magento, Big Commerce, eCommerce, and Digital Marketing. Everything you need to know about eCommerce, digital marketing, and Magento.
RetailMarietta Daily Journal

Venzee's Mesh Connector™ Technology Simplifies Content Distribution and Increases Global Sales for Enterprise Client

Venzee helps client transform their business by automating syndication processes and unlocking infinite product data expression. CHICAGO, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the leading product content platform used by consumer brands to syndicate critical, consumer-facing product information to any global retailer, received a valuable case study from a luxury canvas art brand that operates with global retail distribution.
Denver, COPosted by
North Denver News

Another Major Hancock contracting scandal

Construction Project Falls Years Behind Schedule, Millions of Dollars Over Budget. An audit has discovered yet another major contracting scandal under the administration of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure allowed a construction project to balloon in cost by more than 30% and last almost four times longer than scheduled, according to a report this month from Denver Auditor Timothy M. O’Brien and CliftonLarsonAllen LLP.
TrafficNorth Cook News

One professional license is set to lapse in zip code 60454 during Q2

One professional license is set to lapse in zip code 60454 during the second quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. License issued during the second quarter.
Politicsilbusinessdaily.com

Two professional licenses are set to lapse in zip code 61612 during Q2

Two professional licenses are set to lapse in zip code 61612 during the second quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. Licenses issued during the second quarter.
Trafficsouthcooknews.com

One professional license is set to lapse in zip code 60658 during Q2

One professional license is set to lapse in zip code 60658 during the second quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). IDFPR is composed of several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and job creation through regulation. License issued during the second quarter.