Griselda Vega Samuel doesn’t see how the latest map redistricting project ever had the chance to bring about the fairness and equity Democrats insist they want to see. "Know that the decennial census data is the only acceptable standard for redistricting,” Vega Samuel, Midwest Regional Counsel for the Mexican Legal Defense and Education Fund, said during a recent hearing on the subject of redistricting. "Any map based on an American Community Survey estimate would very likely cause egression in the ability of a community to elect candidates of their choice.”