Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

MEDIA NOTICE: Pennsylvania Hea...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 21 days ago

Pennsylvania Health & Wellness is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our members' information. On January 25, 2021, one of our vendors, Accellion, informed us that it was the victim of a cyber attack that compromised its file transfer platform, and allowed a malicious party to view or download data files from January 7 to January 20, 2021. On April 2, 2021, our investigation identified that the personal information of Pennsylvania Health & Wellness members was involved in this incident. We have mailed a letter and provided resources to all members whose information was involved in this incident.

classmart.post-gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Media, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Credit Reports#Insurance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Posted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
Posted by
Reuters

HK democracy supporters snap up Apple Daily copies amid anger at police raid

HONG KONG, June 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong democracy supporters rushed to buy copies of pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily on Friday, citing anger over a police raid of the organization's newsroom as part of a probe into whether some articles threatened China's national security. The popular 26-year-old paper, which combines...