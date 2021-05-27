MEDIA NOTICE: Pennsylvania Hea...

Pennsylvania Health & Wellness is committed to protecting the privacy and security of our members' information. On January 25, 2021, one of our vendors, Accellion, informed us that it was the victim of a cyber attack that compromised its file transfer platform, and allowed a malicious party to view or download data files from January 7 to January 20, 2021. On April 2, 2021, our investigation identified that the personal information of Pennsylvania Health & Wellness members was involved in this incident. We have mailed a letter and provided resources to all members whose information was involved in this incident.