Samsung Galaxy Buds2 leak through FCC, buds and case pictured

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2, which are reportedly in mass production as we speak, have just undergone the FCC trial, further confirming they are ready for the store shelves. The FCC listing gives us a full glimpse of the buds themselves, as well as a detailed look at the case's specs. Despite coming in as replacements for the Galaxy Buds/Buds+ line of TWS earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2 look more akin to Galaxy Buds Pro with their bulbous outer shell and the lack of wingtips.