OLNEY TIGERS BASKETBALL CAMP

(OLNEY) The Olney Tiger Boys Basketball Camp is coming up in June, running Monday through Thursday, June 7th through the 10th, each day in the RCHS Auxiliary Gym. For those entering Grades 1 thru 3 from 8:00 to 9:30 in the morning, Grades 4 and 5 from 10:00 to 12:00 in the morning, and Grades 6 thru 8 from 1:00 to 3:00 each afternoon. The cost is $50 per player in each age group and a camp t-shirt is included. All IDPH guidelines will be followed. While it’s preferred that camp registration forms be mailed to Coach Rob Flanagan at 1307 Shawn Lane in Olney, the registration forms will be accepted 30 minutes before each session on Monday morning, June 7th. All youngsters in Olney and Richland County invited.