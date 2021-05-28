Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

How to Grow and Use White Clover

By Tom Harkins
newlifeonahomestead.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen most people think of clover, what comes to mind are the staple green leaves and the folklore of luck when you find a four-leaf clover. Clover is often viewed as a weed or derivative of grass, when actually it is a great crop cover and overall addition to landscaping.

www.newlifeonahomestead.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Vitamins#Pets#Soil Erosion#Trifoliate#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow Chocolate Cosmos

These unusual flowers look like regular cosmos but are a bit smaller, measuring an inch and a half across, and the petals are rounded. They have a dark rich maroon color with a distinct velvety appearance—and they smell like chocolate (really!). This highly-sought after flower was first introduced commercially in 1885, in a seed catalog. However, the seeded varieties are rarely available, and so these cosmos are mostly propagated via tuberous roots, similar to the roots of dahlias. The centers are dark brown and the overall effect is very dramatic, making these flowers highly sought after for thrilling garden beds, containers, and floral arrangements. They pair especially well with all shades of pink flowers, creamy white flowers, and blue shades to offset the brown tones. They make marvelous cut flowers too, holding up well for days. This plant has been rumored to be extinct in the wild for decades, but in the early 21st century Mexican botanists did field work to confirm its presence in old oak and pine forests. In recent years, several new cultivars have been introduced.
Brooklyn, NYWell+Good

How To Grow Edible and Eye-Catching Little Peanuts, According to ‘Plant Kween’ Christopher Griffin

Anyone who has grown their own food—whether that’s a singular tomato plant or a garden full of goodies—knows that it’s endlessly rewarding. Plant expert Christopher Griffin, also know as Plant Kween, can’t wait for the day they can have a sprawling garden. But for now, they’re finding joy in growing a potted peanut plant, the best edible plant to grow indoors.
GardeningVindy.com

Picking the best fertilizer for vegetables

Q: What is the absolute best fertilizer I can use on my vegetable garden this year for better plant?. A: There are many types of fertilizer on the market that will work in your vegetable garden. There is no best food as far as a product on the market. There are many right types of fertilizer that will work for your garden site and your preferred methods of application.
GardeningPosted by
newschain

When is it safe to plant out tender veg?

It’s just about time to plant out tender veg safely – or is it?. The rise and fall of temperatures this spring – April started off warm and dry, but ended up being the frostiest April in 60 years – has left some gardeners in a quandary about when to plant out their tender edibles, including courgettes, tomatoes and chillies.
Gardeningwestsidenewsny.com

Ferns for your garden

Ferns are a great choice for your garden. There is much to like about these easy-to-care-for plants. Ferns add soothing green color and beautiful foliage to shady areas of your landscape, are hardy to Zone 2, are not terribly demanding, and are not attractive to deer. If you have areas...
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

How to grow dill – from harvest to the table

How to grow dill? Good question, as even experienced gardeners sometimes struggle to grow this tasty, feathery leaved herb that makes the perfect taste partner for salmon. Dill, Anethum graveolens also known as dill weed, has a bit of a reputation for being tricky to grow, but if you pay attention to its preferred growing conditions you can grow dill easily and successfully from seed, in the garden, or in indoor or outdoor pots.
GardeningHGTV

Herb Garden Design Ideas

Spice up your menus with the zingy flavors of fresh herbs. You don’t need an elaborate herb garden design to work flavorful sprigs and leaves into your family’s mealtimes. Many herbs thrive — and yield stems for snipping — in containers. But if you yearn for a formal herb garden design, you won’t be disappointed. You’ll have beauty and harvest to share. Dig into some herb garden design ideas.
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

How to grow microgreens – the fastest, tastiest superfood

Learn how to grow microgreens for a fun, quick and easy way to add extra flavor and goodness to meals. Microgreens are essentially baby greens – such as lettuces, green vegetables and herbs – that are harvested while they are very young. These trendy mini seedlings demand a premium at...
GardeningFood52

8 Things to Know Before Growing Your Own Herbs

There are few things more satisfying than picking food that you grew yourself. But nurturing fruits and vegetables can be a tricky business. It takes trial and error (no matter how much you read on the subject), and requires time, energy, and some amount of space to get a worthwhile harvest. Herbs, comparatively, are quite simple to bring up. No one knows this better than Mark Diacono, who put it most succinctly when he said, “The leaves are the prize and the plant’s job is to grow them to survive.”
GardeningHGTV

How to Plant and Grow a Catalpa Tree

Catalpa definitely makes a statement in the landscape. Big, bold leaves, masses of fragrant bell-shaped flowers, and a grandiose habit qualify catalpa as an excellent choice for tropical themed gardens, pollinator plantings, and natural looking landscapes. There are many species and relatives, including some members that are native to North America. Look out for varieties bred for their colorful foliage and compact habit.
AgricultureMan Made DIY

How To Create Microclimate for Growing Fruit Anywhere!

Fruit trees are a welcomed addition to landscaping design in almost any setting. And since ManMade living is all about providing for yourself whenever possible and what better way to do that than growing your own fruit! But we understanding growing fruit trees outside of tropical regions isn’t easy, but it’s not impossible. Getting those trees to grow outside their dedicated climatic zone is a study in frustration, but we have a few simple guidelines you can follow to make it easier.
Gardeninghomesandgardens.com

How to grow watercress at home

There are a number of options growing watercress and it is not a hard crop to master. So rather than buying it weekly from the supermarket, nurture your own home harvest of these fresh, peppery leaves that make a great addition to salads, sandwiches and soups. Featuring in dishes since...
Agriculturewho13.com

How to grow tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Budding gardeners looking to grow their own vegetables often opt for tomatoes as their first experience growing produce. Because they grow quickly, you can grow tomatoes from seed to harvest in less than three months. What’s more, homegrown tomatoes are usually tastier than the watery tomatoes found in your average grocery store.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

The Iowa Gardener: How to grow the regal hollyhock

One of my favorite flowers growing up was hollyhocks. There was a stand of them, along the side of the horse shed on the family farm. My grandmother had planted them long ago, but somehow, magically, they grew back again and again each year, in an assortment of bright pastels on regal, tall stalks that soared above my head.
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow Blood Lilies

The common name "blood lily" is sometimes used for a variety of species, but this name most frequently refers to Scadoxus multiflorus, formerly known as Haemanthus multiflorus. This unique plant produces large, spherical flower heads that look like red fireworks or fireballs. Made up of red, star-shaped florets with yellow-tipped stamens, these flowers explode from the landscape and attract bees, butterflies, and birds.
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
GardeningHGTV

How to Plant and Grow a Bald Cypress Tree

There’s something calming about bald cypress trees. The way the soothing sage green, feathery needles drape from semi-pendulous branches recalls images of this tree growing in perfectly still and quiet misty wetlands. True, bald cypress is naturally found growing directly in or next to water — which is why it's sometimes called swamp cypress — but that doesn’t mean that it needs standing water to grow. In fact, bald cypress will grow in most landscape conditions and makes a spectacular addition to parks, street plantings, and even home gardens.
GardeningPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Grow and Care for a Gloriosa Lily

This unique climber, Gloriosa superba, goes by the common names gloriosa lily, climbing lily, cat’s claw and several more. Hardy in Zones 9 and warmer, it’s grown as an annual, or the tubers can be dug out in fall and stored indoors for winter in colder regions. This plant prefers full or filtered sun and rich, well-draining soil. Mulch the soil to keep roots cool and moist as temperatures climb.
Gardeninggardeningchannel.com

How to Grow Salad Burnet Herb

Are you in search of an herb that has various uses? Have you considered growing salad burnet? Salad burnet could be a great choice for your herb garden. It can be used in place of lettuce on sandwiches, is great for creating infused oils or vinegars, and can be used to freshen up a salad.
Gardeninggardeningchannel.com

How to Grow Santolina Herb

Santolina is a plant many gardeners aren’t familiar with. If you’re wondering if this is the right plant for you, begin by asking yourself a few questions. Do you love plants which thrive off neglect? Are you looking for a gorgeous herb that won’t require a ton of care from you?