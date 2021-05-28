How to Grow and Use White Clover

These unusual flowers look like regular cosmos but are a bit smaller, measuring an inch and a half across, and the petals are rounded. They have a dark rich maroon color with a distinct velvety appearance—and they smell like chocolate (really!). This highly-sought after flower was first introduced commercially in 1885, in a seed catalog. However, the seeded varieties are rarely available, and so these cosmos are mostly propagated via tuberous roots, similar to the roots of dahlias. The centers are dark brown and the overall effect is very dramatic, making these flowers highly sought after for thrilling garden beds, containers, and floral arrangements. They pair especially well with all shades of pink flowers, creamy white flowers, and blue shades to offset the brown tones. They make marvelous cut flowers too, holding up well for days. This plant has been rumored to be extinct in the wild for decades, but in the early 21st century Mexican botanists did field work to confirm its presence in old oak and pine forests. In recent years, several new cultivars have been introduced.