Unofficial Start of Summer Wet & Cool

The unofficial start of summer will be wet and cool in New England. Both weekend days and Memorial Day have chances of rain. Showers move in tonight, and will be on and off for the rest of the night. Saturday morning will be chilly in the 40s with lingering, light rain. The steady rain is only around throughout the morning on Saturday, and then the rest of the day is cloudy with patchy drizzle possible as the coast. Highs are well below average in the low 50s. It will also be windy, especially for the Cape and the Islands. Both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are under a Wind Advisory from 2 AM tonight – 2 PM Saturday for gusts up to 50mph.