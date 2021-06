By this time, you must have heard about Bitcoin. It is the most popular cryptocurrency among investors and traders that are dealing in the crypto space. Bitcoin first appeared in 2009, and in the past decade, it has experienced exponential development. It is said that the millionaire-making days of bitcoin have passed. However, it remains the most popular and traded digital currency that holds a great and profitable future for investors. However, the bitcoin market is highly volatile, and its trading must be approached with proper plans and cautions. For more information about bitcoin check what made bitcoin plunges.