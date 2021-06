We made banana bread. We rode stationary bikes. We Zoomed for hours. It’s time to go back to the movies. And if there’s anyone on the planet who’s more excited to be back in a movie theater than you, it’s Black Widow director Cate Shortland. Her Scarlett Johansson-led film is Marvel’s first theatrical release in two years and the first cinematic experience of the MCU's Phase Four. It was also delayed multiple times from its original planned debut of May 2020 because of the pandemic. Seeing as how Black Widow’s been ready to be released into the world for quite some time, you'd better believe this director will have a popcorn tub the size of Thanos come July 9th when the film finally premieres. And after speaking with her, we get why.