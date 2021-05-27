Corporate membership page

When the telecommunications system is old, it is becoming more and more profitable. Over time, telephone sales have evolved from cold phones and ‘robocalls’ to voicemail, VoIP, and video calls. Now, telemarketing is not just about dialing numbers and creating a sales pitch for customers. Customers change it again. Now there are many marketing strategies, research, and processes to find new ways to engage leads and entice them to invest in your product or services. Telemarketing is an effective tool for promoting your products/services and growing your revenue. According to a survey, 78% of decision-makers make an appointment or go to an event because of email or a cold call.