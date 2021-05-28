Govt announces 14-day total lockdown of social and economic sectors nationwide from June 1

Kampala (dpa) - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni slammed the east African nation''s 45 million residents into a 42-day "total lockdown" on Friday in a bid to stop the rapid rise in coronavirus infections. Museveni ordered residents to stay home and said only vehicles with important cargo or sick people would be allowed out on the roads. According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the African Union''s (AU) health organization, the country recorded 11,704 new weekly infections on Friday, the highest weekly increase seen so far, which brings the country''s total tally up to 67,215. Uganda has been trying to procure additional oxygen, as it is facing major shortages in light of the most recent wave of infections. Health Minister Monica Musenero told dpa that Uganda is in need of at least 15,000 oxygen cylinders. "We are trying to get oxygen cylinders wherever we can. We have made requests from neighbouring countries if they can assist," she said. "Neighbours should assist us if they can because we have a sure shortage," Musenero added. The army had also been called upon to produce oxygen, a military spokeswoman confirmed to dpa. The highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in India, is currently spreading in Uganda as well as in 13 other African countries. According to the CDC, Africa has recorded some 5.1 million infections and about 136,000 Covid-19-related deaths. However, the real number on the continent is assumed to be much higher.