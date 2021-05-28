Cancel
Govt announces 14-day total lockdown of social and economic sectors nationwide from June 1

By Sulhi Khalid
theedgemarkets.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (May 28): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced the first phase of a full closure of the social and economic sectors for 14 days beginning Tuesday, June 1. The total lockdown was decided after a special session of the National Security Council (MKN) on Covid-19 management...

www.theedgemarkets.com
#Govt#Economy#Kuala Lumpur#Pmo#Government#The Ministry Of Health#Moh#The Ministry Of Finance#Malaysians
