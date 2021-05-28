ASICS GEL-Kayano 28 Performance Review

Italy’s LUISAVIAROMA is the next big-name retailer to receive their very own ASICS collaboration, following in the recently-laid footsteps of fellow footwear stores Concepts and SVD. Unlike those stores, though, LVR’s effort is not on the time-tested GEL-Lyte III. Instead, the retailers look to the cult-followed GEL-Kyrios, a modernized take on the original GEL-HELIOS running shoe from 2005-06. And modernized it is, delivering a vibrant turquoise take on the traditionally white-based silhouette. But the audaciousness doesn’t stop there. Bold black Tiger strips at the midfoot are arguably the pair’s most reserved feature, with surrounding hits of rainbow iridescent at the eyestay, tongue tip, and forefoot overlays. GEL-loaded midsoles arrive in two distinct sections; the upper half in a smeared marble finish of blue, white, and pink, and the lower that reps the same hues in a traditional fleck finish. Icy blue traction beneath matched the aforementioned GEL cushioning in hue, and the pair is completed by co-branding at the tongues and insoles.