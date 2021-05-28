Lion Links: 5/28/21

How’s it going, Mane Landers? We’re headed into a Memorial Day weekend filled with plenty of soccer to look forward to. Orlando City’s match tomorrow night against the New York Red Bulls will be the club’s 200th MLS regular season game, which is pretty crazy to think about. It feels like it was only yesterday when Kaká scored from a free kick to equalize against New York City FC in Orlando’s first MLS match. So much has changed since then, both on and off the field. But that’s enough reminiscing, let’s jump into today’s links from around the soccer world!