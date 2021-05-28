Cancel
Results Review For Sun Pharma, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Eicher Motors

Cover picture for the articleSun Pharma (NS: SUN ): Sun’s Q4 revenue/adj. PAT grew by 4%/81%, broadly in line with estimates as healthy growth in India (+13% YoY) offset muted growth in other markets. EBITDA margin declined to 24.2% (-226bps QoQ), primarily due to increasing in SG&A costs. Sun’s speciality business witnessed decent growth in FY21 (USD473mn, +10% YoY) despite challenges in the year due to Covid. We expect the speciality business in the US to grow at 21% CAGR over the next two years as a ramp-up in Ilumya, Cequa and Yonsa is likely to offset the decline in Absorica (Teva entered in April). With cost normalisation and an increase in R&D investments, we expect the EBITDA margin to remain flattish over the next two years. We increase our estimates for FY22/23e by 5/7% to factor in higher growth in India and lower tax rate. Maintain ADD. Revised TP is INR740/sh.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) and DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability. Institutional and Insider Ownership. 70.5% of DuPont de...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / GLG Life Tech Corporation (TSX:GLG)(OTC PINK:GLGLF) ("GLG" or the "Company"), a global and agricultural leader in the natural zero-calorie sweetener industry, committed to the sustainable development of high-quality zero-calorie natural sweeteners, is pleased to announce, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on June 23, 2021. The director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2021, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting. According to proxies and ballots received, the results are as follows:
The Global Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market Report presents the complete market size and alternative features of in-depth description of the market such as factors supporting market growth, controlling factors, trends, opportunities, market risk factors, competition in the market. Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants Market, product and service advancements and launches, revision of rules related to products / services and up-to-date developments for the forecast amount mentioned. Further, the report provides a key examination of market players operating in the specific Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market along with analysis and findings related to the target market. The report covers a summary of these trends which can help manufacturers working in the industry understand the Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants market and the strategist for expanding their business accordingly. The Cold Rolling Oils/Lubricants research report analyzes market size, market share, growth, critical segments, CAGR, and major drivers.
GAIL (NS: GAIL ) (India): Our BUY recommendation on GAIL with a price target of INR 195 is based on 9% CAGR expansion in gas transmission volume over FY21-23E to 124mmscmd on the back of (1) increase in domestic gas production, (2) increase in demand of RLNG, and (3) completion of major pipelines in the eastern and southern parts of India. 4QFY21 EBITDA/APAT were 7/7% below our estimates owing to higher-than-expected raw material cost and operating expenses, offset by an 8% rise in revenue and lower-than-expected finance cost and tax outgo.
South African markets closed in the red yesterday, on concerns of higher inflation in the US. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ) Holdings, Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) and Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ) Platinum declined 1.8%, 1.0% and 0.4%, respectively. Retailers, Lewis Group, Cie Financiere Richemont (JO:...
Global Lubricants Market collected revenue of US$125.66 bn in 2017 and is expected to attain a value of US$163.37 bn by 2026-end. The global lubricants market was valued at US$ 125.66 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Lubricants Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) The global lubricants market is driven by the rise in demand for synthetic lubricants across the globe. Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global lubricants market due to rapid industrialization and increase in demand for small and fuel-efficient passenger vehicles.
Indian shares rose notably on Thursday, with firm global cues and declining COVID-19 cases in the country boosting sentiment. Cues from Asia and Europe were positive despite mixed messages from Federal Reserve officials on inflation and the rate outlook. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 392.92 points, or 0.75 percent,...
BENGALURU, June 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday as gains in heavyweight financial stocks outweighed losses in Reliance Industries, which fell a day after its annual general meeting. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.19% to 15,820 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.14% to...
Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Sun Pharma has reached an agreement with US pharmaceutical company Celgene Corporation (Celgene), resolving the patent litigation regarding submission of new drug ANDA for generic versions of oral cancer drug Revlimid in the US. In accordance with the terms of the settlement, Celgene will permit Sun...
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation. Analyst Ratings. This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target...
Over the past three months, shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) moved higher by 15.04%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Marathon Petroleum has. Marathon Petroleum's Debt. Based on Marathon Petroleum's balance sheet as of May 6, 2021, long-term debt is...
11:03 AM EST - Taiga Motors Corporation : Announced today the launch of its online configurator tool. Customers who have deliveries slated for this year now have the unique ability to order and customize their Orca personal watercraft. Taiga Motors Corporation.
The global polyester staple fiber market is expected to reach USD 40.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing use of polyester staple fibers amongst end-use application. The surging demand for environment-friendly products is persuading...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices moved up marginally during early hours on Thursday with traders showing buying interest in IT stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 189 points or 0.36 per cent at 52,495 while the Nifty 50 ticked higher by 42 points or 0.27 per cent to 15,729.
Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank amid heavy foreign fund inflow. The 30-share BSE index was trading 216.23 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 52,522.31 in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 59.95 points or 0.38 per cent to 15,746.90.
To those who think oil and gas are bad, I agree. However, do you realize how prevalent they are in our society? Were you aware that many of the clothes you wear are actually made from petroleum products? Rayon, nylon, acrylic, polyester, lycra and microfiber are all petroleum product based fibers.