Results Review For Sun Pharma, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Eicher Motors

Sun Pharma (NS: SUN ): Sun’s Q4 revenue/adj. PAT grew by 4%/81%, broadly in line with estimates as healthy growth in India (+13% YoY) offset muted growth in other markets. EBITDA margin declined to 24.2% (-226bps QoQ), primarily due to increasing in SG&A costs. Sun’s speciality business witnessed decent growth in FY21 (USD473mn, +10% YoY) despite challenges in the year due to Covid. We expect the speciality business in the US to grow at 21% CAGR over the next two years as a ramp-up in Ilumya, Cequa and Yonsa is likely to offset the decline in Absorica (Teva entered in April). With cost normalisation and an increase in R&D investments, we expect the EBITDA margin to remain flattish over the next two years. We increase our estimates for FY22/23e by 5/7% to factor in higher growth in India and lower tax rate. Maintain ADD. Revised TP is INR740/sh.