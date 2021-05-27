Cancel
Glen Allen, VA

10529 Courtney Rd, Henrico, VA 23060

Richmond.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful home in the much desirable Glen Allen HIgh School district. This home feature 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, open floor plan, laundry room, single story living, with a master bath and bedroom, lots of upgrades and a full basement, which will allow for future expansion with many possibilities. Some of the many upgrades include: newer roof, HVAC, windows, eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, beautiful high grade granite countertops, farmstyle sink, stylish light fixtures, marble tile shower, extra large cermic tile master bath shower and many more. The exterior is maintence free, .6+ acre yard and a car port. This home is very conveniently situated near lots of shopping, Glen Allen High School, Glen Allen Cultural center, public parks and interstate 295. Take advantage of this amazing opportunity, while the interest rates are still historically low. This home will not last, so act fast.

richmond.com
