Triangle Treasures May 2021

America’s Got Talent Full Episodes — “Watch Films Unlimited”. A few months ago, I uncovered a YouTube channel called “Watch Films Unlimited” containing almost every episode of the show America’s Got Talent in full. Although I have been very unimpressed with the newer seasons of the show, I remember obsessively following seasons five through 10 as they were airing. Past seasons of AGT have never been available on streaming platforms, possibly for copyright issues during performances, and revisiting these episodes has been an experience I thought would be impossible. The availability of the show might be short, so rewatch them while you can before they become lost again.

www.thetriangle.org
