2021 Mugello Moto3 FP3 Result: Migno Claims Lap Record

motomatters.com
 16 days ago

Another beautiful morning in Mugello brought another usual battle for the top 14 in the lightweight class, this time with a full 15 minutes dedicated to fresh rubber. After Sergio Garcia drew closer to the lap record on his first outing, it looked like Jaume Masia would claim the honour the second time around, but Andrea Migno was keen to keep the all time lap record in the home team and went a couple tenths faster than the previous benchmark. Masia had to settle for second, closely followed by Gabriel Rodrigo and Garcia.

