Waynesville Sidewalk Safety Program

As the Safety Director (Police Chief) and Village Manager for the Village of Waynesville, it is a responsibility of mine to identify safety issues and ways to improve the village for those who live, work, and visit our community. One of the areas of which I have identified as a safety issue and have discussed with the Village Council is the lack of sidewalks on Franklin Rd. On a daily basis we see multiple children and adults walking in the street in this area due to the lack of sidewalks. The village does have a code that requires residence within the village to have sidewalks which was not previously enforced.