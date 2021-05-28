Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Waynesville Sidewalk Safety Program

villageofwaynesville.org
 18 days ago

As the Safety Director (Police Chief) and Village Manager for the Village of Waynesville, it is a responsibility of mine to identify safety issues and ways to improve the village for those who live, work, and visit our community. One of the areas of which I have identified as a safety issue and have discussed with the Village Council is the lack of sidewalks on Franklin Rd. On a daily basis we see multiple children and adults walking in the street in this area due to the lack of sidewalks. The village does have a code that requires residence within the village to have sidewalks which was not previously enforced.

villageofwaynesville.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Village Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clay, KYjournalenterprise.com

Clay talks road, sidewalks

With the arrival of summer, Clay council members are looking to get busy making repairs to city sidewalks and streets by deciding how to best utilize $70,000 set aside for those projects. After assessing the current state of city sidewalks, officials arrived at an estimated $36,600 in needed repairs, just...
Gardiner, MEgardinermaine.com

Sidewalk Removal

The City Council, approved, at their June 9, 2021 meeting the following list of sidewalks to be removed and replaced with loam and seed. The Public Works Department will begin work on this project at some point this summer. This may not all get done this year (2021) Heselton St...
Boone County, ARharrisondaily.com

Cleaning Courtpark Sidewalks

Cleaning Sidewalks- Paul Lobdell, a Boone County worker who is working through Work Force, power washes and cleans the sidewalks along the Boone County Courtpark Wednesday.
Comanche, OKPosted by
The Duncan Banner

Sidewalk project in Comanche delayed

COMANCHE — In what looked to be a routine Public Works Authority (PWA) and City of Comanche Council meeting, City Manager Chuck Ralls stated in new business that the sidewalk project for the city has been delayed. Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Schiralli Construction Corporation, who was awarded the bid,...
Ste. Genevieve, MOstegenherald.com

Aldermen Ponder Sidewalk Issue

The city of Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen had an extensive work session on May 27 covering a myriad of topics. The session featured talks on the city’s sidewalk assistance program, new street repair specifications moving forward and additional talks on expected future American Rescue Plan federal relief funds. Ste....
Waynesville, OHDayton Daily News

Waynesville closer to regulating Airbnb homes in village

A Waynesville resident who wants to open up an Airbnb business in his 185-year-old house is questioning the amount of regulation and other issues in a proposed village ordinance concerning short-term rentals. Robert Cross of North Main Street told council Monday he was being discriminated against because of some of...
Waynesville, NCWLOS.com

Waynesville leaders fire town attorney

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In a 4-1 vote, the Waynesville Board of Aldermen fired town attorney Bill Cannon. The move followed a combination of events. Cannon, who got news of his termination this week, had been tasked with controlling the public comment section of board meetings. He ran into criticism...
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

Marshall talks sidewalk repair costs

With the sidewalks surrounding the Lakeview Town Park in need of repair, Jeff Marshall, Lakeview public works director, gave the Lakeview Town Council a cost estimate for repairing the sidewalks at its meeting on Tuesday, May 25. While the entire sidewalk is not in total disrepair, Marshall said there are...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Waynesville seeks volunteer board applicants

ABC Board – one vacancy. Historic Preservation Commission – three vacancies. Planning Board – two vacancies; one vacancy for ETJ representative. Waynesville Housing Authority – two vacancies (serving a five-year term) Zoning Board of Adjustment – two vacancies; one vacancy for ETJ representative. The terms for these boards are three...
PoliticsPosted by
DCist

Sidewalk Palooza: District Residents Reporting Sidewalk Safety Issues This Month

The District government has long had multiple events to address problem infrastructure, with cute names like Pothole Palooza and Alley Palooza. But a group of ANC Commissioners and other residents say sidewalks and crosswalks need just as much attention as roads, and are often neglected. So, they banded together to create their own event: Sidewalk Palooza.
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Waynesville antes up to house homeless people in hotels

A $70,000 financial pledge from the town of Waynesville over the next two years will help the grassroots nonprofit Helping Hands of Haywood further its mission of serving as a stepping stone for homeless people on a path toward a new life. The money will be used for temporary lodging...