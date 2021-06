My husband got me hooked on listening to podcasts, specifically the “Astonishing Legends” podcast. I am trying to catch up by listening to a couple of episodes per day at work. I’m only two years behind now. The hosts are hilarious, and I learn so much with each episode. Now, when my husband goes on and on about all things paranormal, I understand what he’s talking about. I’m still not into scary things at all, but the stories are very interesting. We are actually taking a weekend away to go to a Bigfoot conference.