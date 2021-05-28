About the accessories of Google Pixel 4 a
USB-CTM cable (USB 2.0) There's no shortage of great Google Pixel 4a accessories. Whether you're looking for a great case for your Pixel 4a, durable screen protector, or a power bank that lets you charge the battery while you're on the go, there are plenty of great options to choose from.The obvious choice for a case is the Google Fabric option. I've used these cases on Pixels for the last three years, and they have held up astonishingly well. The best part about this year's fabric is that it is machine washable, making it that much easier to maintain.forum.xda-developers.com