Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Lidl selling bag with hidden pouch and tap that holds 1.5litres of wine

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLidl is stocking a summer bag that has a hidden pouch where you can keep up to 1.5litres of wine cool - and it even has a tap. The wine-cooler handbag costs £19.99 and is available in two tote styles. Shoppers can choose between the nautical blue and white striped...

www.kentlive.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handbag#Pouch#Summer Wine Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Food & DrinksCosmopolitan

Lidl's bestselling pizza oven is back this weekend

She's here. Summer. And she's brought all our favourite things: air tinged with the smell of £2 barbecues and sun cream, lukewarm beers in the park, being late to work everyday because of the (clearly necessary) iced coffee stop. How glorious. If there's one thing that jazz up this summer even more, it's being able to make your own oven cooked pizzas in the garden while sipping an Aperol with your mates. The glamour! The good news is that Lidl is here to garden-pizza-prayers with the return of their best-selling pizza oven in stores this weekend.
Beauty & Fashionatoallinks.com

Personalised cosmetic bags and pouches online | Custom bags online

Are you looking for a Cosmetic Pouch which is a pretty, designed, and quality product? Here you get the personalised Cosmetic makeup Pouches online with your custom design. You can decide the way it looks. Customised Cosmetic pouches are always unique and we carry them with us anywhere we go to keep the essential cosmetic items. Customise your travel cosmetic pouches online and get them delivered anywhere in India. We do fast quality delivery.
TravelPosted by
Gadget Flow

Bellroy Desk Pouch functional bag has a splayed opening so you easily see its contents

Keep your tech accessories organized and in plain sight with the Bellroy Desk Pouch functional bag. This practical desk accessory has a splayed zipper opening that lets you see all of your tech bits at once. That way, you won’t have to dig frantically for them. Internal stretch pockets and an expandable storage feature mean everyday items of any size or shape fit inside. And, since space is probably limited on your desk, the standing base design allows this pouch to stand upright, even while it’s open. Moreover, the grab loop lets you hook this storage accessory on just one finger when your hands are full. Furthermore, this useful pocket packs flat when it’s empty, making it ideal for travel. Finally, the Looma Weave material provides texture and warmth for a comforting look.
DrinksSpringfield Business Journal

Wine Review: Price test holds true for $10 or $1,000 products

I have always been very aware of price when writing about a wine. A wine should always return quality and enjoyment to the drinker. If you spend $5 for a bottle of wine, you should at least get $5 of enjoyment. That is pretty simple, but how do you gauge enjoyment when the price goes up? If you feel that you got your money's worth, then you most definitely enjoyed the wine.
Shoppingi-bidder.com

Four boxes of webbing, pouches etc.

In Army Surplus Stock including Air Rifles & Pist... Please log in or to place a bid. Add to watch list Watching (4 watching) Bids do not include VAT, buyer’s premium or delivery. By confirming your bid, you agree that you have read and accepted i-bidder.com and the auctioneer's terms...
ShoppingPosted by
Daily Mirror

Lidl is now selling an 8ft trampoline for less than £80

Have you been after something to keep the kids entertained this summer or after school? Well look no further than Lidl as the discounted supermarket is now selling an 8ft Bounce Pro Trampoline - which is available in stores now. Best of all? It will cost you less than £80 - how good is that?
TravelApartment Therapy

Lo & Sons Is Having a Massive Sale on Their Best-Selling Travel Bags — Including an Editor Favorite

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If travel accessories brand Lo & Sons isn’t on your radar yet, allow us to introduce you. Founded in 2010 by Helen Lo (and yes, her two sons), the eponymous brand came about when Lo, frustrated at the lack of functionality and style in the travel bag market, decided that if she couldn’t find the perfect carry-on, she’d make it. Fast forward 11 years later and Lo & Sons is a beloved brand, home to some of the best handbags, travel bags, wallets, and backpacks around — all specifically designed with travelers, commuters, and organization-fanatics in mind. With fans across the globe (including right here at Apartment Therapy), we’re always keeping an eye out for great deals from the brand, and there’s one happening now! Today through July 31, you can save up to 50 percent off on items sitewide during Lo & Sons Summer Sale. Check out seven of our favorite pieces you should be shopping today. With some pieces upwards of $200 off, you won’t want to miss this rare deal.
New York City, NYFood & Wine

A Shop That Only Sells Orange Wine Just Opened in NYC

In recent years, orange wine-wine made with white grapes that have contact with their skins during production-has emerged as a trendy alternative to the usual red versus white debate in a similar vein to rosé. And whether you're personally turned onto orange wine or not, here's a sign that at least one wine professional thinks the trend has staying power: A permanent store dedicated exclusively to orange wine is opening in Manhattan.
Food & Drinksthemanual.com

How to Hold a Wine Glass in Any Situation

There is a lot of debate about the correct way to hold a wine glass. Learning the recommended ways to hold a wine glass helps maximize your wine experience no matter where you are or what you are drinking. The correct way to hold a wine glass has more to do with changing the chemistry of the wine itself, and that’s something that can be good or bad, depending on what you are drinking.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Fashion Label Decor Stores

The H&M Home store recently opened its doors in Vancouver at the Amazing Brentwood shopping center. This marks the fashion retailer's first expansion into the home interior retailer space and is part of the brand's new two-level H&M flagship store. The H&M Home store spans over 30,000 sq ft and...
Drinkswinemag.com

How We Rated Some of the Internet’s Top-Selling Wine Brands

The Wine Enthusiast team blind tastes and reviews around 25,000 wines every year. These range from small-production bottlings to major releases from global brands and everything in between. We were curious to see how our scores stacked up against real-world buying habits, so we looked at some of the top-selling...
ApparelRecycled Crafts

Add a Removable Zipper Pouch to Any Bag – DIY Sewing Tutorial

Here’s a great idea for adding a little something extra to the next bag you make. Add a removable zipper pouch! So Sew Easy has a tutorial showing how to make one. It’s the perfect answer for a bag that doesn’t have that many interior pockets. With a chain and a clip, you can easily attach it to (and later remove it from) your bag.
Retailephotozine.com

Peak Design Introduce New Field Pouch V2

Peak Design has introduced the new Peak Design Field Pouch V2, a compact carry case with strap, available in three different colours, and priced at £43 including VAT. The Field Pouch V2 is compatible with the Peak Design Capture attachment loops, and can expand in size if needed, and comes with a lifetime garantee.
ApparelHypebae

SUSAN BIJL's Nylon Shopping Bags Are Timelessly Cool

A functional and stylish design that continues to firmly stand the test of time, SUSAN BIJL‘s New Shopping Bag is updated in a range of new colors in the brand’s recently launched collection, “Process.”. Originally conceptualized by Rotterdam-based designer Susan Bijl in 2000, the reusable, ripstop nylon carryall serves as...
Travelhiconsumption.com

The 12 Best Everyday Carry Pouch Organizers

From an everyday carry perspective, what one needs on a daily basis can vary wildly from person to person. It can even change depending upon the day — one 24-hour period might call for a complement of standard EDC gear, while another might necessitate office equipment (like a laptop and its accessories) and/or gym gear. It can be hard enough just to keep track of what you need to keep on your person, let alone keeping it organized and accessible for those times when you do, in fact, need it.
Retailirvinetimes.com

Lidl looking to open new store in Irvine

Lidl bosses have published their annual list of areas across Scotland where it is interested in acquiring sites for potential store development and they've got several planned for Ayrshire. The budget supermarket chain is looking at erecting sites in Cumnock, Irvine, Kilmarnock and Largs, alongside a second in Ayr. They...
Food & Drinksyou.co.uk

M&S has launched portable rosé wine pouches just in time for summer

There is something about drinking a chilled rosé in the sunshine that instantly makes us feel like we’re on holiday. Ah, remember those? With travel restrictions still in place for the foreseeable future, we’ll do just about anything to bring on the vacation vibes. M&S has given rosé enthusiasts a helpful hand by launching portable rosé wine pouches just in time for summer.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Would You Wear These Custom BTS x McDonald's Meal Sneakers?

While some fans are enshrining McDonald’s BTS Meal packaging, Singapore creative Josiah Chua decided to turn the bright purple wrapping for the collaboration into a pair of custom sneakers. Starting with a Nike Air Max Plus TN base, Chua meticulously cut and shaped panels from the McNugget box and drink...
Lifestyleablogtowatch.com

Hublot Unveils Limited-Edition MP-09 Tourbillon Bi-Axis 5 Days Power Reserve 3D Carbon Watch Series

Even in the exotic and fantastical realm of Hublot’s top-of-the-line MP series, few watches can beat the MP-09 for sheer mechanical excess. With an intricate skeleton movement, a two-axis tourbillon escapement, and a unique asymmetrical shape that appears to melt as it wraps around the wrist, the MP-09 has always been a piece of high-octane horological spectacle. For its latest release, Hublot takes the MP-09 series a step further with the brand’s machined 3D Carbon carbon fiber material, now with woven carbon fiber layers in four vivid colors. Whether in red, yellow, green, or blue, the new limited-edition Hublot MP-09 Tourbillon Bi-Axis 5 Days Power Reserve 3D Carbon series offers a high-tech and high-impact showcase for some of the brand’s wildest and most dramatic design and movement-making concepts.