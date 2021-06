Covering an area of nearly 50,000km2, half of Iceland‘s land area, the Icelandic Highlands are one of the most raw, wild and exciting destinations on the planet. But that’s the reason why, after many years working as guides in Iceland, we spend as much time as possible in the Highlands. No matter where you are – close to a waterfall, inside a dwarf birch forest, crossing a lava field, walking on a black-sand beach or just looking at a glacier in the distance – you always feel such an incredible energy. Every sight has its own character and atmosphere, each as remarkable and palpable as the next.