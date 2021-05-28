Sainsbury's launches new motto with Stephen Fry advert

I've got used to seeing a few minor substitutions in most of my Sainsbury's orders. They're variously irritating, but they're rarely any more than that. An experience of a different order today, though: a pack of German sausage was two days beyond its Use By date. If it had been something like crisps that were two days beyond their Best Before date I'd have grumbled slightly and then shrugged, but I think sending expired meat is not really on. So for once I actually contacted Sainsbury's about it. They apologised and refunded the cost of the meat (seeing as I'd had to throw it out) and I'm going to consider the matter closed now. Human error, but all of us make those at some point, and supermarket staff have been under an awful lot of pressure this last year. Just hoping this was a one-off.