Sainsbury's launches new motto with Stephen Fry advert
Sainsbury’s has unveiled its new commitment to ‘Help Everyone Eat Better’, as the supermarket retires its longstanding ‘Live Well for Less’ motto. This change will see the supermarket give customers advice based on the principles of the government’s Eatwell Guide, and comes as it is revealed that, currently, only a quarter of people in the UK manage to eat five pieces of fruit or vegetables a day, with many families relying on just six go-to recipes.www.kentlive.news