If you have yet to try a Caraway cookware set, now just might be your perfect chance. We're big fans of the popular DTC brand, and now you can snag it in a number of new shades. It has always been known for its colorful hues that look good on display, but we can't help but be obsessed with its brand new Full Bloom line. The collection offers three pastel shades: blue sky, peach, and lavender. Not only are these great additions, but we can't help but love its newest feature: the glossy gold hardware that just looks so elevated.