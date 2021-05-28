Cancel
Stocks push for record high on $6 trillion U.S. spending hopes

By Reuters
kitco.com
Roaring stock markets were on track for a seventh consecutive day and fourth straight month of gains on Friday, as investors bet the United States will lead the world economy out of its COVID-19 slump with a $6 trillion spending boom. Sell in May and stay away? Not this year.

