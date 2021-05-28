Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Pound on track for fourth week of gains against dollar

By Reuters
kitco.com
 28 days ago

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Sterling edged lower against the dollar on Friday, but remained on track for it latest weekly gain following Bank of England comments this week on the timing of rate hikes. The pound was down 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.4178 at 1107 GMT, after hitting...

www.kitco.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Haldane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of England#Currency#Reuters#Rabobank#Boe#G10#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 advances after BoE holds rate, Asian stocks rise but Sensex trades near flatline

FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday helped by the dovish stance of the Bank of England, keeping its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 0.6 per cent, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group providing the biggest boost to the index. While mining and healthcare-related stocks advanced on the index, cruise operator Carnival fell after posting a quarterly loss of over $2 billion.Domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.5 per cent, following disappointing half-yearly results from engineering and consultancy company Wood that sent the company’s shares tumbling 8.9 per cent to...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Pound Slips on less hawkish BOE, Dollar steadies

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies steadied to 91.77 (91.85 yesterday). Last Friday USD/DXY hit a two-month high at 92.405. In otherwise featureless and dull trade, Sterling was the busiest currency, slipping to 1.3925 (1.3957). The Bank of England maintained its Bank Rate at 0.1% and showed it was in no rush to raise interest rates. This disappointed GBP hawks who expected the BOE to match the Fed in its tone. Against the Yen, the US Dollar eased to 110.85 from 111.00 yesterday. Risk leading currency, the Australian Dollar edged 0.2% higher to 0.7587 (0.7574 yesterday). The Euro was little changed for the 3rd day running, settling at 1.1933 (1.1925). Asian and Emerging Market currencies ended mixed against the US Dollar. The USD/SGD (US Dollar vs Singapore Dollar) pair eased 0.27% to 1.3425 (1.3455) while the USD/THB (US Dollar vs Thai Baht) climbed to 31.92 from 31.82 yesterday. Against China’s Offshore Yuan, the Greenback (USD/CNH) dipped to 6.4695 from 6.4775. Wall Street stocks hit record highs with the DOW closing at 34,260 (33,930) while the S&P 500 was last at 4,271 (4,245). The US 10-year bond yield steadied to 1.49% (1.49% yesterday). Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dipped to -0.19% from -0.18%. The UK-10-year rate settled at 0.74% from 0.78%. Japan’s 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.04%.
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in. Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending. underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead. of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the. euro, gaining 0.1% to...
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE Gains, Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar

Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar. 1229 GMT - The Federal Reserve is likely to tighten monetary policy sooner than the Bank of England and that could weigh on the pound versus the dollar, Capital Economics says. "The risks to our forecast that the pound will stay close to $1.40 for the next couple of years are on the downside," Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory says. GBP/USD falls 0.2% to 1.3897. Capital Economics expects the Fed to tighten policy in 2023 and the BOE to rein in support in 2024 as it sees upward pressures on inflation being greater and longer lasting in the U.S. than in the U.K.
TrafficCNBC

Oil on track for fifth weekly gain on strong demand

Oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for a fifth consecutive weekly gain on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply and OPEC+ producers will be cautious in returning more supply to the market from August. Brent was up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $75.74 a barrel, heading for...
Currenciesinvesting.com

Dollar inches down, sterling steady ahead of Bank of England meeting

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar slipped on Thursday, having spent the week gradually edging away from two-month highs hit after the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise hawkish shift at its meeting last week. Currency markets were quiet as traders weighed up different signals from Federal Reserve officials on the timing of a...
BusinessInternational Business Times

European Stocks Rise Before UK Rate Decision

Europe's major stock markets rose Thursday as investors marked time before a Bank of England interest rate decision, and after a mixed performance in Asia. In late morning deals, London stocks gained 0.2 percent with the British central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) forecast to hold rates at a record low 0.1 percent at 1100 GMT.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Investors Digest Bank of England Decision, Data

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors reacted to the latest decision from the Bank of England, and monitored various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session up by 0.9%, with travel and leisure shares climbing 1.8% to lead gains, while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.1% lower.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar Mixed; Risk FX rallies, Yen wweakens, US yields rise

Fed’s Kaplan, Bostic See Rate Hikes in 2022, BOE Up Next. Summary: The Dollar finished mixed, higher against the Yen but lower versus Risk currencies, the Aussie and Kiwi. Higher US bond yields were offset by disappointing New Home Sales data which recorded a fall in May. US Federal Reserve Presidents Kaplan (Dallas) and Bostic (Atlanta) both saw rate hikes in 2022. Boston Fed President Rosengren saw US inflation higher than 2% next year although he saw this moderating in 2022.USD/JPY rallied to 111.103 overnight and April 2020 highs, easing to settle around 111.00 in late New York. Risk appetite stayed healthy which saw the Aussie and Kiwi again finish as best performing currencies for the second day running. AUD/USD finished up 0.25% to 0.7575 (0.7599 overnight high) while the NZD/USD closed at 0.7045 (0.7025 yesterday). The Euro was modestly lower at 1.1925 (1.1938) while Sterling ended little changed at 1.3957 (1.3950). Against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies, the Greenback was mostly stronger due to higher US treasury rates. USD/SGD rose to 1.3458 (1.3440). The USD/THB (US Dollar-Thai Baht) pair soared 0.4% to 31.85 (31.70 yesterday). Against the Offshore Chinese Yuan, the US Dollar (USD/CNH) eased to.
Businessactionforex.com

Pound On Hold Ahead Of BoE Decision

The British pound is unchanged on Thursday. In the European session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3957, down 0.01% on the day. All eyes are on the Bank of England, which will set the key interest rate later in the day. With the economy reopening, investors are carefully watching for any hints from the bank about a tightening in policy earlier than expected. Economic indicators, such as the May PMIs, indicate that the recovery continues to gain traction. As well, inflation has been increasing, and the markets were all abuzz when US inflation surged. UK inflation rose to 2.1%, which is noteworthy because it breached above the BoE’s inflation target of 2.0%. We can expect the bank to address higher inflation at today’s meeting. At the same time, Covid has resurged in the UK, to the extent that the much-anticipated Freedom Day, scheduled for June 21, has been delayed for four weeks.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: GBP Makes a Comeback

This is during cautious anticipation of the pound against the rest of the other major currencies and before announcing the monetary policy update of the Bank of England today. The expectations so far are that the Bank may keep its policy unchanged, but the fear is that the bank will surprise the markets, as it happened from other global central banks by announcing the imminent date of tightening the bank's policy. Any signs of tightening will be a positive catalyst for sterling in the forex market today.
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 rises on dovish BoE; miners, pharma stocks lead gains

(Reuters) -Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by mining and healthcare-related stocks as the Bank of England kept its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged, while cruise operator Carnival (NYSE:CCL) fell after a quarterly loss of over $2 billion. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 0.6%, with drugmaker AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and...
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision

FTSE 100 Builds on Gains After Bank of England Decision. The FTSE 100 builds on earlier gains, up 0.6% or 43 points at 7117, after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged amid caution about economic-recovery prospects. Miners, construction and oil stocks lead London's blue-chip index higher. While the central bank is hoping inflation will ease off naturally as the U.K. economy picks up, it's clearly not minded to raise interest rates any time soon, online trading firm Infinox says. "For now, the bank judges growth is still sufficiently fragile that it's worth living with the inflationary threat and kicking an interest-rate rise into the long grass," says Infinox Head of Trading Ulas Akincilar. "All of which has gone down well with U.K. equities, but hit sterling." (phi.
Businesskitco.com

BoE revises growth estimates higher

(Kitco News) - The Bank of England meeting was as expected but there were a few interesting points on GDP and inflation to take note of. Vote unchanged for QE (8-1) Haldane dissents again. Kept rates unchanged as expected. BoE Holds Gilt Purchase Target At £875 bln, Corporate Bond Target...
BusinessForexTV.com

Pound Falls As BoE Holds Rate, QE Steady

The pound depreciated against its key counterparts in the European session on Thursday, as the Bank of England kept its key interest rate and quantitative easing unchanged, suggesting that energy prices and other factors pushing up inflation will be transient. The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee headed by Andrew Bailey unanimously...