The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has broken higher again during the course of the week to reach towards the $74 level. That being said, the market is likely to see plenty of buyers on dips, with the $67.50 level being my projected “floor the market” currently as it is the top of the ascending triangle. Furthermore, the $70 level of course is an area that would attract a certain amount of attention as well. Because of this, the market continues to look very bullish, and therefore I have no interest whatsoever in trying to short this market as demand should be picking up throughout the year.