Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden budget to put price tag on policy priorities, earn likely Republican rebuke

By Reuters
kitco.com
 28 days ago

The White House on Friday will lay out President Joe Biden's budget for trillions of dollars in spending on infrastructure, education and other initiatives, but the plan is unlikely to sway Republicans who want to tamp down U.S. government spending. Biden, a Democrat, will put price tags on his policy...

www.kitco.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#U S Economy#The White House#U S Treasury#Democrats#The Department Of Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

The Biden Budget Speaks Volumes

To be sure, the Biden budget for fiscal 2022 and the ten years thereafter has much in common with other such presidential efforts. It rests on a lot of optimistic assumptions about economic directions and how White House policies will work out. But there are interesting differences. Unlike past presidents – both Democrat and Republican – this budget makes plain that the Biden White House aims to enlarge the economic role of the federal government in a fundamental way. Most interesting is the revelation in these figures that the Biden administration, despite all its aggressive policy proposals and plans to increase Washington’s role in the economy, has no expectation that these actions will enhance the overall pace of economic growth. Every other president has claimed growth promotion as a justification for his policy proposals. If Biden’s aim, then, is not American prosperity, it is fair to ask what sort of agenda his actions serve – perhaps enlarging government for its own sake.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden and senators reach infrastructure deal. Why the rest of Congress should accept it.

UPDATE (June 24, 2021, 2:30 p.m. ET): This piece has been updated to reflect that President Joe Biden has endorsed the bipartisan infrastructure proposal. Democrats and Republicans say they have at least one point of policy agreement: The country desperately needs investment in its infrastructure. Yet, negotiations between the two parties have been a rollercoaster of fits and starts because of a major hurdle in accomplishing that: where the money comes from. Democrats originally proposed taxes to cover the cost; that was a nonstarter for the GOP, which wanted to scale back the scope of the package.
Congress & CourtsBBC

Biden backs bumper economic stimulus bill - with big caveat

The US Senate has struck an agreement for a $1.2tn (£860bn) infrastructure bill in what could herald a legislative victory for President Joe Biden. "We have a deal," said the president after meeting the cross-party group of senators at the White House. The eight-year plan includes funding for roads, bridges,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Joe Biden, the secret Second Amendment salesman

Pro-gun control Democrats will one day realize they’re unintentionally doing more to promote the Second Amendment than even the most ardent gun-rights group. But that day is not today. President Joe Biden this week announced a series of initiatives aimed at curbing gun-related violence. As he ticked through his proposals,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

EXCLUSIVE: Coal-state Republican and centrist Democrat point Joe Biden to clean energy compromise

A coal-state Republican and a centrist Democrat are pitching a compromise alternative to one of President Joe Biden’s signature proposals to address climate change. Republican Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia and Democratic Rep. Kurt Schrader of Oregon are introducing legislation later this week, called the Clean Energy Future through Innovation Act, to impose a clean electricity standard requiring utilities to slash emissions 80% by 2050.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Editorial: President Biden is wrong: The federal government should absolutely raise the gas tax

How did a simple, logical and once-bipartisan policy such as the gas tax become such a political land mine that neither Democratic nor Republican presidents will touch it?. The federal taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel haven’t been increased in nearly 30 years, leaving less money over time to pay for roads, bridges and public transit improvements. But even a modest proposal to raise the tax by a few cents per gallon to help fund infrastructure investments has been batted down by President Biden.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden nominates Cindy McCain to U.N. post

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Cindy McCain, widow of the late Republican Senator John McCain, to be U.S. representative to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture, the White House said. Biden also nominated Jack Markell, the former Democratic governor of his home...
POTUSThe Guardian

Migrants turned away at border under Biden face shocking abuse in Mexico

Nearly 3,300 migrants stranded in Mexico since January due to a US border policy have been kidnapped, raped, trafficked or assaulted, according to a new report by the campaigning group Human Rights First. The report documents cases of migrants and asylum seekers stuck in Mexico since Joe Biden took office...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Things are about to get much harder for Biden and Democrats

In 2020, voters elected Joe Biden primarily because he was not Donald Trump. But Democrats’ constrained expectations had expanded over the course of the campaign; rather than looking like a caretaker whose primary purpose was to excise the Trump tumor, Biden displayed a surprising degree of policy ambition. Their hopes for the Biden presidency began to rise.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Biden’s policies are ruining the economy

The policies being pushed by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are hurting the economy. Paying people not to work has meant people are sitting at home instead of returning to their jobs. Trillions of dollars in spending are causing runaway inflation. And now, Biden is proposing the largest tax increases since 1968, which will harm working families and small businesses and throttle much-needed new investment.