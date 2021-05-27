Cancel
Kenosha, WI

2 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $280,000

 21 days ago

Peterson's Golden Meadows one-of-a-kind spacious 2 bedroom Ranch. Functional, Open floor plan encourages family gatherings; designed for entertaining and carefree living. Laminate flooring throughout for easy cleaning. 9 foot ceilings. Living and dining rooms flow together in harmonious totality. Guests will overflow into the open kitchen ... by choice! Dinette with Glass sliders to 10x10' cement patio and white vinyl privacy fenced yard. Ease away tensions in the elegant oval steeping tub with shower. Two large bedrooms invite quiet relaxation + contemplation. Extra Room could be Nursery/Office/Pantry. First floor Laundry. 2 Car Attached Garage. Full unfinished basement ready for your finishing touches. Central Air. No need for a sales pitch: this house sells itself. Close to I94 + Shops.

