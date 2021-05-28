US Air Force completes Golden Horde autonomous bomb testing

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe US Air Force’s (USAF) Golden Horde autonomous bomb programme completed its final flight test on 25 May at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. As part of that test, six modified Boeing GBU-39 Small Diameter Bombs were dropped simultaneously from two Lockheed Martin F-16s, says the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on 26 May. The bombs established communication with each other and with a ground station, and received instructions mid-flight. They then autonomously swarmed and hit two targets.

