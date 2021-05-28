US Air Force completes Golden Horde autonomous bomb testing

A startup is reviving the powerplant used in the V-1 flying bomb for use in an air-launched decoy, and possibly more. The U.S. Air Force is looking at the potential of pulsejet technology as part of broader efforts to provide reliable, low-cost powerplants for future drones and missiles. The service is kicking off its new foray into pulsejets by funding the development of a new air-launched decoy drone. While a decoy is the immediate focus, there is also scope for the decoy, and its propulsion system, to have other potential applications, too.