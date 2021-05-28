Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

In a punk 'Cruella,' dogs play second fiddle to the designs

wcn247.com
 28 days ago

“Cruella,” the new live-action spin on the black-and-white-haired cartoon supervillain starring Emma Stone, is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt the stuffy ways in 1970s London. Departments like hair and makeup and costume design work overtime to blend into the fabric of the story. But in “Cruella,” the story itself was giving them the spotlight, so the filmmakers enlisted some of the best in the businesses in costume designer Jenny Beavan and hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey to help reimagine a punk Cruella.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk#Fiddle#Dogs#Costume Design#Dalmatian Skinner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Hamburg, PAberksmontnews.com

Cruella de Vil visits Hamburg Strand for showing of 'Cruella'

Cruella de Vil visited Hamburg Strand Theatre for the showing of “Cruella” on June 5. Movie fans were invited to a 𝕄𝕖𝕖𝕥 & 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕖𝕥 at The Hamburg Strand Movie House with Hamburg's favorite villain, 𝕮𝖗𝖚𝖊𝖑𝖑𝖆 and a Dalmatian. They returned on June 6, 11 and 12. "The response was great!...
Designers & Collectionsholrmagazine.com

Cruella’s Evolution of Fashion: Ranked

Call it what you want, but Cruella has truly made a statement when it comes to fashion, including everything punk and everything designer. Before becoming Cruella, Estella is a young and gifted talent who is trying to make a name for herself in the fashion world in the 1970s. When she meets notable fashion designer Baroness Von Hellman, she takes her wicked talent, and appetite for destruction to become Cruella.
MoviesDavis Enterprise

‘Cruella’: Ninety-eight Dalmatians short

Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, John McCrea, Mark Strong, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Tipper Seifert-Cleveland. Rating: PG-13, for dramatic intensity and mild violence. Available via: Disney+ and movie theaters. This rather odd prequel doesn’t live up to its promise. By Derrick Bang. Enterprise film...
Beauty & FashionCanyon News

“Cruella” Is Absolutely Fantastic!

HOLLYWOOD—I was absolutely mesmerized with the Disney prequel “Cruella.” The thing about prequels, they tend to fail to deliver that actual punch that the audience actually wants in the movie universe. However, this film which chronicles the backstory of one of Disney’s iconic villains is exceptional. Whenever the writers can present a narrative that makes you feel sorry for the villain you know you’re doing a great job. I mean my heart was aching watching the upbringing of Estella aka Cruella.
Moviesboxden.com

Cruella 2021

Even though it's a Disney Flick sh*t had me at the edge of my seat, definitely a watch. Twist wasn’t that unexpected. I’d expect some form of that twist. Twist wasn’t that unexpected. I’d expect some form of that twist. #1 Live action Villain story. Maleficent a nice number two....
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Baroness Will Reportedly Return In Cruella 2

Just one week after Cruella debuted in theaters and on Disney Plus, it was announced that a sequel was in the works with director Craig Gillespie and writer Tony McNamara both returning. The initial outing for the iconic villain spent a decade in development before finally being brought to life, but the studio will be keen to strike while the iron is hot and get Emma Stone’s title heroine back on our screens sooner rather than later.
Beauty & Fashiongranthshala.com

‘Cruella’: The ‘Impossibly Stylish’ Set Design Had a ‘Money Is No Object’ Theme

When it’s not reintroducing audiences to a galaxy far, far away, bringing Marvel Comics to the big and small screens, or delighting families with a Pixar story, Disney has made its biggest animated properties live— Made a murder with action reimagining. Cruella takes from the infamous villain 101 Dalmation And turns him into a punk rock anti-hero in an eighties stylistic landscape.
Shoppingsecretldn.com

Where To Shop At Westfield To Channel Cruella’s Punk Rock Style

Disney’s Cruella has given us a new fashion icon and now you can shop her style at Westfield Stratford City and Westfield London. Westfield has teamed up with Disney to celebrate the return to big, bold fashion inspired by the release of Cruella, starring Emma Stone, now showing in Cinemas. Inspired by the De Vil-ish spirit of the infamous style icon, Cruella herself, we’re celebrating the punk fashion revolution with Westfield London (Shepherd’s Bush) and Westfield Stratford City with key looks inspired by the film.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment masked thieves smash into Sloane Square opticians owned by celebrity eyewear designer Tom Davies and steal hundreds of frames worth £500,000 including glasses made for new Disney movie Cruella

Masked thieves have been caught on camera smashing into a Sloane Square optician owned by Tom Davies and stealing £500,000 worth of frames. The thieves even stole glasses designed for the new Disney movie Cruella from the high-end eyewear store in west London. CCTV footage shows the thieves using a...
Celebritiescastleinsider.com

Emma Stone: Laughing and Crying With Cruella

Emma Stone admits she practices Cruellas laugh in the shower, cries when she meets childhood idols Do you remember Emma Stone in Superbad? Image: Pinterest. Emma Stone is just one of those actors that can make a movie for me. I first laughed with her watching Superbad 2007 and cringed when Sean Penn lorded over her in Gangster Squad 2013. But since then, the Arizona born marquee icon earned...
Beauty & Fashionafktavern.com

Movie Review: Cruella

With all of the live-action remakes of our favorite childhood movies being produced, I was excited to see who would be cast as my favorite villain, Cruella de Vil, and I was not let down at all. This movie changed the narrative here, even for what is supposed to be a prequel. This film shows a different evolution of the character that became Cruella, and the whole story of 101 Dalmatians. She starts as Estella, a young and clever woman who’s determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life and home for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella stumbles into a job working for fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. This story tells of her upbringing and has great character development for Disney film. The ending was a very different premise from any other place that we have seen in her other iterations though. What we have seen in 101 Dalmatians has been cast to the wayside and revamped into a new modern classic. The way this film made Cruella more understandable and personally more vibrant was done masterfully. It has taken what we know of this villain and made her relatable and no longer misunderstood.
Movieswbyz94.com

Rachel Zegler to play Snow White in live-action Disney film

Entertainment Weekly confirmed Tuesday that 20-year-old Rachel Zegler will star as Snow White in a new live-action Disney film, an upcoming adaptation of the 1937 animated Disney film. Production is expected to begin in 2022. Marc Webb will direct the remake, which is described ‘as a new take on the...
MoviesDeSoto Times Today

Triple Feature: Bob Garver reviews "Cruella," "Peter Rabbit 2," and "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard"

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” the weekend’s #1 movie, was a colossal waste of my time. In the interest of not wasting too much of your time with my complaining, I’ve decided to chop down that review and offer two alternatives that are much more deserving of your time, though they will never get a weekend to call their own. With that in mind, I’ll get the big dud out of the way first…
Moviesfilmdaily.co

‘Snow White’: Has Disney found their princess for the live-action movie?

Disney’s upcoming live-action incarnation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has found its latest princess in West Side Story’s Rachel Ziegler, who will be making her feature film debut this Christmas in the Steven Spielberg-directed adaptation of the Broadway classic. The Amazing Spider-Man’s Marc Webb is set to helm this new incarnation of Snow White, which is set to begin production in 2022.
PetsThe Independent

Adorable dog sings along as owner plays piano

This is the heart-warming moment a dog howls along to the tune being played by his owner on piano. Oscar, the two-year-old English springer spaniel, stands next to his owner, Krystina Nelson, as she plays ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey. The musical pooch then throws his head back and begins howling along to the tune of the classic rock ballad. Nelson, of Chelan, Washington, said Oscar “loves to sing”. She continued: “He especially enjoys live music, but can be caught singing along to a YoYo Ma album or the theme during Final Jeopardy!”
Petsfatherly.com

Watch This Adorable Dog Story About Cruella’s Very Good Boy, Buddy

The story Cruella de Vil, is, in theory, the story of a woman who is very much not a dog person. And yet, in the new Emma Stone-led live-action film Cruella, there is one adorable non-Dalmatian that even young Cruella can’t help but adore. In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from Cruella, the makers of the film explain the real-life backstory of Buddy, played by a dog named Bobby. Watch the video above! Have your heart warmed!
MoviesPosted by
Salon

Revisiting “The Devil Wears Prada” and the glamorization of grind culture

Ahead of the 15th anniversary of the 2006 classic "The Devil Wears Prada," fans are revisiting and relitigating some of the film's greatest debates and cultural moments. For instance, who was the real villain — the impossible-to-please Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), or notoriously unsupportive boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier)?. Perhaps there's...