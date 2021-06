Two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus during routine checks aboard a Mediterranean cruise this week, MSC Cruises said. The passengers, who were asymptomatic, got their positive test results on Monday, according to MSC Cruises spokesman Luca Biondolillo. They were not traveling together on the MSC Seaside. Biondolillo said the individuals and their traveling groups, as well as close contacts, were immediately isolated, and no one aside from the original two passengers tested positive.