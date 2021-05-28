Cancel
Celebrities

Isaac Hayes’ ‘Shaft’ Quiz

By uDiscover Team
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic Blaxploitation film Shaft was released in June 1971 with actor Richard Roundtree in the title role and Isaac Hayes in an equally pivotal role. Hayes’ smoldering, action-packed official soundtrack was released in August and became an instant classic. Hayes would, somehow, also release the excellent Black Moses before 1971 was over; it was a good year!

