Pool parties, road trips, amusement parks! Here’s how kids envision their ‘dream summer’ this year

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — This summer should include five pool parties in the backyard, three road trips, and five visits to the beach — if you leave it up to the kids. A new survey of 2,000 parents polled both them and their children (ages 5–14) to find out what kids believe the ideal summer looks like. Turns out it’ll be a busy schedule full of play. On average, kids want more than eight hours of playtime each day, but if that’s not enough, 23 percent would also like to book in over 10 safe playdates with their friends.

