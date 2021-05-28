Pool parties, road trips, amusement parks! Here’s how kids envision their ‘dream summer’ this year

Schools officially out in just about a week with summer right around the corner. Facebook and Pinterest have been loading up with all of the MUST DO activities that you need to do with your kids this summer. Not that we need anymore activities. This year has been hectic enough for the kids with covid, they’re whole school year was turned upside down that I think we can all agree that we’re just ready for this school year to be over. And not only am I done with this school year, I’m also done with all of the planning and all of the activities. This summer is going to be all about saying NO to the hustle and bustle and just embracing non-scheduled time. We’re slowing down and having a 1980’s summer.