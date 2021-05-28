Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How Well Do You Know The Bee Gees’ ‘Main Course’?

By uDiscover Team
udiscovermusic.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally released in June 1975, the Bee Gees’ Main Course album is thought of as a milestone that set the blueprint for the sonic course that is most instantly associated with brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. It’s where Barry discovered his falsetto on “Jive Talkin,” and the band expanded beyond their beloved ballads to catch a danceable groove. But how much do you know about the whole Main Course? Take our quiz and put your brain food to the test!

www.udiscovermusic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Main Course#Falsetto#The Bee Gees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
Related
Celebrities927theblock.com

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Tupac Songs

Tupac is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Although his life was tragically cut short at the age of 25, he was able to have a prolific career, ripe with songs that demonstrated his range from social activist to party animal. Tupac would have turned...
Traffickentlive.news

Quiz: How well do you know the Highway Code as it turns 90?

The Highway Code was first published in 1931 at a time when there were only 2.3 million vehicles on the road. It was printed on salmon pink paper, only 21 pages long and did not even mention the use of mirrors, according to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency. Ninety...
MusicThe Tab

Quiz: How well do you remember all these Lily Allen lyrics?

Lily Allen was an icon during our childhoods. Her songs playing at every school disco, it was a fun day when we realised what half of the lyrics actually meant (Not Fair, I’m talking to you). Lily is honest and outrageous in the public eye as well as in the words she sings, which makes her songs all the better. Great pleasure can still be found in screaming Fuck You at parties, and Hard Out Here continues to speak a sad number of truths seven years after its release.
Music969theeagle.com

Foo Fighters Cover Bee Gees for Record Store Day LP

Limited-edition album also includes five live-in-the-studio versions of 'Medicine at Midnight' tunes. Continue reading…. Everything you love about 969theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.
Rock MusicRegister Citizen

Foo Fighters' Bee Gees Tribute Band Announces 'Hail Satin' LP

The Dee Gees — a.k.a. the Foo Fighters’ Bee Gees tribute band — have announced Hail Satin, a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl out July 17th. The 10-track LP features the band’s take on five Brothers Gibb classics — Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing,” Night Fever,” “Tragedy,” and “More Than a Woman,” plus Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing” — as well as five of Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight tracks recorded live at their 606 studio.
Sportstwinspires.com

How much do you really know about Royal Ascot?

Every June, the eyes of the racing world turn to Royal Ascot for five days of some of the best turf racing on Earth. Perhaps you’re excited to see what the Queen wears. Perhaps you’re eagerly awaiting which Wesley Ward two-year-old is going to emerge as an international star. But,...
MusicStereogum

Florry – “You Don’t Know”

Florry, the 2018 Band To Watch and project of Philadelphia musician Francie Medosch, is coming back this summer with Big Fall, an album inspired by Gram Parsons’ “Cosmic American Music” and the alt-country and folk she listened to as a kid. While lead single “Older Girlfriend” was a punkier DIY-rock outlier, her new song “You Don’t Know” absolutely bears out that influence with its pedal steel and swaying country rhythm. Listen below.
Musicthis song is sick

SG Lewis Gives Bee Gees Classic “More Than A Woman” New Life

UK producer, SG Lewis, has taken on the mantel of new age disc jockey as he’s fine tuned his golden era disco sound. Hot on the heels of his debut album, times, Lewis is wasting no time getting back on the grind with the release of what’s sure to be a timeless remix of the Bee Gees classic, “More Than A Woman.”
Celebritiesmajicatl.com

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Tupac Songs

Tupac is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Although his life was tragically cut short at the age of 25, he was able to have a prolific career, ripe with songs that demonstrated his range from social activist to party animal. Tupac would have turned...
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Tupac Songs

Tupac is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Although his life was tragically cut short at the age of 25, he was able to have a prolific career, ripe with songs that demonstrated his range from social activist to party animal. Tupac would have turned...
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Tupac Songs

Tupac is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Although his life was tragically cut short at the age of 25, he was able to have a prolific career, ripe with songs that demonstrated his range from social activist to party animal. Tupac would have turned...