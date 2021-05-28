How Well Do You Know The Bee Gees’ ‘Main Course’?

Lily Allen was an icon during our childhoods. Her songs playing at every school disco, it was a fun day when we realised what half of the lyrics actually meant (Not Fair, I’m talking to you). Lily is honest and outrageous in the public eye as well as in the words she sings, which makes her songs all the better. Great pleasure can still be found in screaming Fuck You at parties, and Hard Out Here continues to speak a sad number of truths seven years after its release.