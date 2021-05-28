How Well Do You Know The Bee Gees’ ‘Main Course’?
Originally released in June 1975, the Bee Gees' Main Course album is thought of as a milestone that set the blueprint for the sonic course that is most instantly associated with brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. It's where Barry discovered his falsetto on "Jive Talkin," and the band expanded beyond their beloved ballads to catch a danceable groove. But how much do you know about the whole Main Course? Take our quiz and put your brain food to the test!