Data shows marijuana poisoning soaring in New Mexico

By John Block
pinonpost.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleDuring the 2021 Legislative Session, New Mexico legalized recreational marijuana, which will likely see a boom in the usage of the drug across the state. According to KOB 4, “From 2014 through 2016, the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center averaged about 70 calls of people consuming too much marijuana....

