Pennsylvania’s impact fee on natural gas producers will add more than $146 million to local and state government this year, including nearly $425,000 to Beaver County. The state Public Utility Commission on Monday announced counties and municipalities directly touched by drilling will receive a total of $71.5 million for the 2020 reporting year, with another $51 million transferred to the Marcellus Legacy Fund to support environmental, highway, water and sewer projects statewide. The remaining $23.8 million will be distributed to state agencies.