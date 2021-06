As a child of the '80s and '90s, I'm culturally obligated to be good at skateboarding. I'm sorry to say that the skating gene skipped me completely; I'm as clumsy on a board in real life as I am on a virtual one. All the Tony Hawk titles in the world couldn't save me. But I still love getting to try out a new skateboarding game whenever the opportunity pops up, especially since only my pride gets hurt in the case of a gnarly bail. So it's with great joy I report that the upcoming new skateboarding title OlliOlli World is a perfectly accessible game for pros and posers alike.