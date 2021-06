Hennessy has joined forces with NBA All-star Russell Westbrook, artist Victor Soloman, and Hoop York City Founder Alex Taylor for a new advertising campaign. The campaign—called Make Moves That Start Movements—will debut during the second round of the NBA Playoffs, which began Sunday. It features a short film depicting the journey of a basketball to demonstrate just how far the game can take us. The film also pivots to shine a light on the communities that are moving the culture and the game of basketball forward.